Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Fined for Shoving Camera Person During Game vs. Heat

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies veteran Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after shoving a camera person during Wednesday's 138-119 loss to the Miami Heat, the NBA announced Friday.

The incident occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday's contest.

After Brooks missed a three-pointer, the ball was swatted toward the sideline and the forward ran into a camera person while trying to save the ball from going out of bounds. He then shoved the camera person before walking back toward the play.

Brooks has quickly become one of the most detested players in the NBA.

The 27-year-old triggered an automatic one-game suspension earlier this month after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season during a March 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is the only other player this season to have earned a one-game suspension for accruing 16 technical fouls.

Additionally, Brooks was suspended one game earlier this season after hitting Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell in the groin during an on-court altercation on Feb. 2. Mitchell was also fined $20,000 for his role in the altercation.

Brooks is a solid player and has been a key starter for Memphis this season. In 62 games, he's averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 38.7 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from deep.

The Grizzlies are one of the most talented young teams in the NBA and sit third in the Western Conference with a 41-27 record.

However, it's clear the team has some maturing to do with Brooks latest antics and Ja Morant's eight-game suspension, which was announced following an investigation into an Instagram Live video that showed him flashing a gun at a Denver night club in early March.

Morant has since apologized for his actions, met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and entered a counseling program to work on his overall well-being.