MLB Rumors: Edwin Díaz's 2023 Mets Contract Will Be Reimbursed After WBC Knee Injury

The New York Mets have likely lost their closer for the 2023 season, but the injury to Edwin Díaz won't cost them financially.

According to Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets will be reimbursed by MLB insurance for the pitcher's time on the injured list. MLB has an insurance policy in place for the World Baseball Classic, and it could cover Díaz's entire $18.64 million salary if he does not return this season.

Díaz underwent surgery Thursday to repair the patellar tendon in his right knee. The injury came during a celebration after Puerto Rico earned a win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said the expected timeline for recovery is eight months, which would keep the two-time All-Star out until after the postseason in November.

The high-profile injury sparked question marks about the value of the WBC. It's a tough pill for Mets fans to swallow, losing a key player to a season-ending injury when he's not even competing for the team.

The insurance policy could soften the blow, especially after Díaz became the highest-paid reliever in MLB history when he signed a five-year, $102 million contract in November.

New York could use the money to help replace him on the roster and strengthen the bullpen. The Mets planned to attend a showcase held by veteran reliever Zack Britton on Thursday, per Mike Puma of the New York Post, while Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed potential trade targets like Daniel Bard and Alexis Díaz.

Then again, the Mets haven't been shy about spending money under owner Steve Cohen and will easily lead the majors in payroll even without Díaz's salary for 2023.