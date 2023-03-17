Jets' Allen Lazard on Aaron Rodgers: Feels Good Knowing That 12's Going to Be My QB

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is a New York Jet, and his longtime quarterback should be joining him in the Meadowlands in the near future.

Lazard signed a four-year $44 million deal with Gang Green earlier this week after five seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers, who has also spent his entire career in Green Bay alongside Lazard, is expected to be traded to the Jets after making his intentions clear during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week.

While speaking with reporters Friday via Zoom, Lazard shared his excitement about continuing to play alongside Rodgers in a new uniform.

"Obviously, standing here today, it feels good knowing that 12's going to be my quarterback again," he said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Lazard also talked about his decision to sign with the Jets, saying it was best for his career:

"As a wide receiver, the best relationship you can have is with the quarterback and the relationship I have with him has been phenomenal. Obviously, there's an inclination that he's coming here, but ... after the season, after the last game, in the locker room, I mentioned how I have to worry about myself and take care of what's best for me and I can't worry about other people.

"Me and my decision coming here was purely based off that and making sure that I'm doing what's best for my career. Obviously, him being here, it definitely helps the entire organization to be able to take that next step, make a deep playoff run and go win that Lombardi Trophy."

Lazard and Rodgers played together in Green Bay from 2018-2022. The veteran receiver caught 169 passes for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns in 57 games across five seasons.

While Lazard will continue catching passes from Rodgers in New York, he joins a crowded wide receiver unit that includes Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims. Still, he should be one of Rodgers' top targets based on familiarity alone.