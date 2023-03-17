Champions League Draw 2023: Schedule of Dates for Remaining Fixtures

Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The eight clubs vying for supremacy in the Champions League now know what path they have to take to get there after Friday's draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Headlining the quarterfinal draw is a clash between Manchester City and Bayern Munich. The German side dominated Group C with a perfect 6-0 record and plus-16 goal differential. It continued that trend in the first stage of the knockout round with a 3-0 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Since their back-to-back draws against Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund in group play, City have kicked things into high gear with three consecutive impressive outings.

Pep Guardiola's squad put a bow on the round of 16 with a 7-0 win in the second leg over RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Here's the lineup for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and semifinals:

Agg. 1: Real Madrid v. Chelsea

Agg. 2: Benfica v. Inter Milan

Agg. 3: Manchester City v. Bayern Munich

Agg. 4: AC Milan v. Napoli

Semifinal 1: Real Madrid/Chelsea winner v. Manchester City/Bayern winner

Semifinal 2: Benfica/Inter Milan winner v. Milan/Napoli winner

First-leg quarterfinal matches will be played on April 11-12. Second-leg quarterfinal matches will be played on April 18-19.

The first leg of the semifinals will be on May 9-10, followed by the second leg on May 16-17. The final will be played at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10.

The other headline showdown in the quarterfinal is a rematch between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The draw didn't do the Stamford Bridge club any favors with Bayern and Manchester City on the same side of the bracket.

This will be the third consecutive year Real Madrid and Chelsea have met in the knockout stage of the Champions League. The Blues won in the 2021 semifinals en route to winning the title.

Los Blancos got their revenge last year with a 5-4 aggregate win in the semifinals. They went on to beat Liverpool in the final for their first Champions League title in four years.

Chelsea's defense has been on point with just four goals allowed in eight Champions League matches thus far. Head coach Graham Potter will hope that trend continues against a potent Madrid attack that eliminated Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the previous round.