Dak Prescott Says Cowboys Must Have Urgency Entering 2023: 'It's Now or Never'

Dak Prescott is entering his eighth season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, and he knows the team needs to have a better sense of urgency in the months ahead if it hopes to win a Super Bowl.

"The urgency is now. It's now or never," Prescott told reporters Thursday. "It's as simple as that. No sugarcoating it."

