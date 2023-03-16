X

    Dak Prescott Says Cowboys Must Have Urgency Entering 2023: 'It's Now or Never'

    Erin WalshMarch 16, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Dak Prescott is entering his eighth season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, and he knows the team needs to have a better sense of urgency in the months ahead if it hopes to win a Super Bowl.

    "The urgency is now. It's now or never," Prescott told reporters Thursday. "It's as simple as that. No sugarcoating it."

