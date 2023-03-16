Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Chiefs, Ravens Interested in Star WR amid Cowboys Buzz

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has no shortage of potential suitors this offseason.

According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are "showing interest" in Beckham, while the Dallas Cowboys also remain steady in their pursuit of him.

After sitting out the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham held a workout for teams last Friday in Arizona to showcase his current form. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs, Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Giants "were among the estimated 12 to 14 teams on hand" to see how the 30-year-old looked after a year away from football.

The Cowboys' interest in Beckham dates back to last season, as they were one of three teams to host him for a visit in December in addition to the Giants and the Bills. Dallas cleared a significant amount of cap space by releasing running back Ezekiel Elliott on Wednesday, freeing up nearly $11 million for the 2023 season but also incurring a dead-money charge of $6 million in 2024.

The Chiefs lost wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Wednesday after he signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the New England Patriots. His departure leaves the defending Super Bowl champs thin at the receiver position. Adding a talent like Beckham would be a welcome sight for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Ravens are entangled in a lengthy contract negotiation with star signal-caller Lamar Jackson, so landing Beckham could possibly entice Jackson to return to Baltimore on a long-term deal.