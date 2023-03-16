X

    Gradey Dick's Draft Stock Surges Among Fans as Kansas Tops Howard in NCAA Tournament

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 11: Kansas Jayhawks guard Gradey Dick (4) shoots a three in the first half of the Big 12 basketball tournament championship game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on March 11, 2023 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Kansas Jayhawks are five wins away from cutting down the nets as national champions for the second straight year.

    No. 1 Kansas took its initial step in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Thursday with a 96-68 victory over No. 16 Howard in the first round in the West Region. The Big 12 representatives were without head coach Bill Self as he recovers from a heart procedure but still avoided becoming the second No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in Big Dance history.

    The Jayhawks used a balanced attack to handle the underdogs, but it was Gradey Dick who led the way when the game was still hanging in the balance.

    Dick finished with a double-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals behind 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from downtown. The freshman drew plenty of praise on social media in the process:

    Dylan Watson @dylan_watson02

    Gradey Dick vs non big 12 teams <a href="https://t.co/5IH5VYjmrg">pic.twitter.com/5IH5VYjmrg</a>

    Kansas Men's Basketball @KUHoops

    first career double-double for GD🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReloadTheWagon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReloadTheWagon</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/gradey_dick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gradey_dick</a> <a href="https://t.co/ju9rfktcZM">pic.twitter.com/ju9rfktcZM</a>

    Gradey Dick's Draft Stock Surges Among Fans as Kansas Tops Howard in NCAA Tournament
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky

    During a year when Kevin Huerter is one of the NBA's best summer acquisitions, easy to see why Gradey Dick is being hyped as a lottery pick. Pure shooter at 6'8 who is already eliminating the dip on his spot-up attempts. Looks pretty fluid athletically up close, too.

    Rhett Bauer @rhett_bauer

    Gradey Dick is a basketball player<br><br>He's gotten a couple really smart offensive rebounds, followed one with a great pass, and obviously can shoot the leather off the ball<br><br>Not someone I want to take at 8, but would be excited about at 12

    Pablo Torre @PabloTorre

    Gradey Dick is if Minkus from Boy Meets World entered the Weapon X program. A terror <a href="https://t.co/c7ruVzL2Il">pic.twitter.com/c7ruVzL2Il</a>

    Jasmyn Wimbish @JasmynWimbish

    gradey dick has a double-double in his first ncaa tournament game. <br><br>the teen is special.

    ramon 🏀 @ramonhoops

    my top 5 nba draft prospects in the ncaa tournament <br><br>1. Brandon Miller<br>2. Jarace Walker <br>3. Keyonte George<br>4. Nick Smith Jr<br>5. Anthony Black/Gradey Dick <a href="https://t.co/xgTLeJlGeh">https://t.co/xgTLeJlGeh</a>

    Dillon Davis @dillondavis3

    It's good to see the moment hasn't been too big for Gradey Dick today. Not that he's given any sign that it would be, but you never know how freshmen will react in their first NCAA Tournament game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KUbball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KUbball</a>

    Creighton Coover @kucr8ton

    Gradey Dick has now scored 500 points on the season. He is only the 4th <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jayhawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jayhawks</a> freshman to score 500+ points in a season.<br>'14 Andrew Wiggins 597<br>'13 Ben McLemore 589<br>'17 Josh Jackson 572<br>'23 GRADEY DICK 500<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KUbball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KUbball</a>

    Matt Tait @mctait

    That rebound gives Gradey Dick his first career double-double. Big time effort by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KUbball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KUbball</a> freshman today after a rough start.

    Kansas Men's Basketball @KUHoops

    gradey. dick. that's the tweet.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReloadTheWagon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReloadTheWagon</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/gradey_dick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gradey_dick</a>

    It was anything but easy out of the gates for the Jayhawks, as the Bison took the lead on an Ose Okojie basket with fewer than seven minutes remaining in the first half. It seemed like the top seed was playing tight with all the pressure on its shoulders.

    And then it didn't.

    Kansas controlled the rest of the first half to build a double-digit advantage by intermission with Jalen Wilson (20 points and seven rebounds) finding his spots, Dick hitting from the outside, Dajuan Harris Jr. facilitating and Kevin McCullar Jr. doing a little bit of everything.

    It was the type of balanced firepower Howard couldn't match, especially after falling further behind as the game progressed into the second half.

    All five Jayhawks starters fittingly reached double digits, Dick continued to crash the glass while leading the way on offense for extended stretches and the game was never in doubt. It was the exact type of performance a No. 1 seed is looking for in the first round and did nothing to put doubt into its championship hopes and expectations.

    Things will become more challenging for the Jayhawks in the second round on Saturday when they face the winner of the game between No. 8 Arkansas and No. 9 Illinois.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.