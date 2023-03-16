Kansas HC Bill Self Out for 2023 NCAA Tournament Opener vs. Howard After Heart Issue

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Kansas announced men's basketball coach Bill Self will miss Thursday's NCAA tournament game against Howard as he recovers from a heart procedure.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN reported assistant Norm Roberts will serve as the acting coach after filling the role during the Big 12 tournament.

Self "underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries" in early March, according to the University of Kansas Health System. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday "in good condition," the school said in a release.

The coach also said he planned to rejoin the team ahead of the NCAA tournament.

"I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway," Self said.

Roberts provided an update on Wednesday, saying Self was "getting better" but was uncertain for the tournament.

"We're hopeful," Roberts said. "Everything is day-to-day with him."

Kansas reached the Big 12 tournament final with Roberts on the sideline before losing to Texas in the championship game. The Jayhawks earned the No. 1 seed in the West region and will open the tournament Thursday as a heavy favorite against No. 16 Howard.

If Kansas wins its first-round game, it will play again Saturday against the winner of Arkansas and Illinois.