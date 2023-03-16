2023 NFL Free Agency: Parris Campbell to Giants Tops List of Thursday Value Signings

0 of 4

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The 2023 edition of NFL free agency entered its second wave on Thursday. Though the market didn't officially open until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the contact window has been open since noon ET on Monday.

By the time the new league year started yesterday afternoon, many of the top free agents had already been claimed. A few big-money deals still came through on Wednesday, including those of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst.

The Cincinnati Bengals capped Wednesday's activity by giving offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. a four-year, $64 million deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero,

The money hasn't flowed as heavily on Thursday, but it's important to remember that the earliest and the biggest deals aren't always the best ones. We've now reached the stage where value signings—under-the-radar deals that could pay off big for the teams that ink them—dominate the transaction wire.

Thursday's moves might not dominate the offseason headlines, but they could prove to be some of 2023's biggest bargains. Here, we'll dive into some of the top budget deals from Thursday. Readers who want to catch up on all of the day's deals can check out Bleacher Report's free-agency grades for Thursday.

