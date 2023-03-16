MLB Memo: Umpires Told to Increase 'Frequency and Scope' of 'Sticky Stuff' Checks

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pitchers will receive more intensive checks for illegal substances across MLB in 2023, according to a memo sent to all 30 teams, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

"Umpires' inspections of pitchers' hands and fingers, which began last season, will increase in 'frequency and scope,' the memo states," per Stark. "Inspections are expected to be far more thorough than the often-perfunctory checks that umpires performed last year."

The checks could come before or after innings, and umpires can check fingers, hands, hats, gloves, belts/waistlines and pants.

Umpires have been checking pitchers for sticky substances the past two years, although they were generally performed in the same inning each game as the pitcher was coming off the field.

According to Stark, "hitters have suggested that pitchers were using stickier substances in innings when they knew they wouldn't be checked."

Eno Sarris of The Athletic previously reported significant variance in spin rate by inning.

Umpires can also be more be more aggressive in inspecting specific pitchers, while anyone seen "attempting to wipe off his hands prior to an inspection" could be subject to an ejection.

There were several high-profile checks last year, including in the postseason when umps performed an ear check on San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove at the request of New York Mets manager Buck Showalter.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected after complaining about a substance check.

Players will need to get much more comfortable with increased inspections in 2023.