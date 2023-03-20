8 Blockbuster MLB Trades We Want to See in 2023

1 of 8

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Why It Would Be Cool

Say what you will about the decision to sign him to a $145 million extension in March 2019, but the initial trade that Dave Dombrowski made to bring Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox in December 2016 sure worked out.

Could he do it again this summer, this time to bring the seven-time All-Star to the Philadelphia Phillies? We obviously can't say he will, but we don't mind saying he should.

As star-studded as the Phillies may be, there's some question about whether they have a proper No. 3 starter behind Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Numbers from last season make the newly signed Taijuan Walker look like a regression candidate, while Ranger Suárez (forearm) and superprospect Andrew Painter (elbow) both have wounded arms.

Granted, Sale has battled plenty of his own injuries in making just 11 starts for the Red Sox since 2020. But the 33-year-old is fully healthy going into 2023. And at the risk of saying something totally meaningless, he's sure looked like his old self in spring training.

But How Likely Is It?

It seems safe to put this one in the "Maybe" file. There was trade interest in Sale this winter, so one presumes it could pick up again in more aggressive fashion if he indeed bounces back while the Red Sox fall out of the American League playoff race this season. After the offseason they had, the latter doesn't exactly seem unlikely.