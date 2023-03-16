X

    2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Prize Money Increased to $110M; Was $30M in 2019

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: USA players celebrates with the trophy during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
    Marc Atkins/Getty Images

    FIFA is more than tripling the prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup to $110 million, according to the Wall Street Journal's Rachel Bachman.

    Bachman noted the prize pool was just $30 million for the 2019 Women's World Cup.

    FIFPRO, the players' union for men's and women's soccer, commended the move:

    FIFPRO @FIFPRO

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFPRO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFPRO</a>, its member unions, and the players welcome FIFA's announcement regarding conditions and prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup following a letter signed by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFPRO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFPRO</a> and 150 players from 25 national teams calling for change. <a href="https://t.co/entKDTiy2u">pic.twitter.com/entKDTiy2u</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

