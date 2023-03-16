2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Prize Money Increased to $110M; Was $30M in 2019

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Prize Money Increased to $110M; Was $30M in 2019March 16, 2023
FIFA is more than tripling the prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup to $110 million, according to the Wall Street Journal's Rachel Bachman.
Bachman noted the prize pool was just $30 million for the 2019 Women's World Cup.
FIFPRO, the players' union for men's and women's soccer, commended the move:
FIFPRO @FIFPRO
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFPRO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFPRO</a>, its member unions, and the players welcome FIFA's announcement regarding conditions and prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup following a letter signed by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFPRO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFPRO</a> and 150 players from 25 national teams calling for change. <a href="https://t.co/entKDTiy2u">pic.twitter.com/entKDTiy2u</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
