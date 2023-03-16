2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Prize Money Increased to $110M; Was $30M in 2019

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

FIFA is more than tripling the prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup to $110 million, according to the Wall Street Journal's Rachel Bachman.

Bachman noted the prize pool was just $30 million for the 2019 Women's World Cup.

FIFPRO, the players' union for men's and women's soccer, commended the move:

