Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from March 16

ROH

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of episode three of Ring of Honor TV on March 16.

This week's show featured two championship proving ground matches. Athena faced Hyan, and Claudio Castagnoli battled Willie Mack. If Hyan or Mack won their match, they would earn a shot at the title.

We also saw some championship action as The Embassy defended the six-man titles against the former champions, Dalton Castle and The Boys.

Let's take a look at all of the action from Thursday's show.