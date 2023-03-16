Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from March 16

Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from March 16March 16, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of episode three of Ring of Honor TV on March 16.
This week's show featured two championship proving ground matches. Athena faced Hyan, and Claudio Castagnoli battled Willie Mack. If Hyan or Mack won their match, they would earn a shot at the title.
We also saw some championship action as The Embassy defended the six-man titles against the former champions, Dalton Castle and The Boys.
Let's take a look at all of the action from Thursday's show.
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Willie Mack
- Castagnoli tried to take a page out of Samoa Joe's playbook with the walkaway spot, but Mack saw it coming and cut the dive short.
- Hitting a double underhook suplex on a guy the size of Mack will always be impressive no matter who it is.
- Mack shouldn't be able to hit a standing moonsault that well. It's kind of like how some people say a bumblebee shouldn't be able to fly but somehow does.
Mack received a non-title match against Castagnoli this week, but since this was labeled as a proving ground match, a win would earn him a shot. It's similar to AEW's Championship Eliminator matches.
They began with a standard exchange of holds and reversals. Mack is a big dude but he's not afraid to mix it up on the match when the need arises.
The longer it went, the more physical it became. Castagnoli took every opportunity to show off his power by throwing Mack around, and the big man showed that he has the speed to keep up with the ROH champion.
They did a good job making it feel like Mack believed he had a chance to win, so it made Castagnoli's victory with an uppercut out of nowhere that much better.
Winner: Claudio Castagnoli
Grade: B+
Mike Bennett vs. Dante Martin
- Dante has such a nice dropkick.
- The piledriver was a banned move in WWE for a long time, so seeing it randomly in a match with no major stipulation or prize on the line can be surprising sometimes.
- The fact that WWE couldn't find more to do with Maria during her last run with the company is such a shame. She's great at being a heel manager.
- Dante's package powerbomb looked great.
- Taven wearing a Jay Briscoe shirt was a nice touch.
The Kingdom's Mike Bennett took on Top Flight's Dante Martin in the second match of the night. Bennett had Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis by his side, and Dante had Darius Martin in his corner to keep things as even as possible.
These two men are similar in size but work very different styles of wrestling. Bennett is more technical and methodical with his offense while Martin is a high-flyer who favors speed over anything else.
However, both men also know how to adjust their style to match their opponent, so they ended up working well together to put on an entertaining contest that allowed both men to show off their skills.
A piledriver on the entrance ramp almost led to Dante being counted out, but he beat the 20-count by a few seconds to keep the match going.
Both men came close to winning a few times before Dante scored the win with a unique slam. This bout was good enough to have been featured on any PPV card. These guys killed it and you should absolutely go out of your way to watch this match.
Winner: Dante Martin
Grade: A-
Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Metalik and Black Christian
- Bragging about spending $300 on an undershirt is a weird flex, but it's kind of funny because you know they are probably just the ones you get in a pack of three for less than $10.
- The tilt-a-whirl backbreaker is one of those moves that looks really cool and can be performed relatively safely by most people.
- It's so easy to forget how long Slim J has been doing this because he doesn't look old enough to be a 20-year veteran.
- Metalik needs more of a defined character. Talented luchador isn't enough to differentiate him from all of the other masked wrestlers who are just as good.
After the events of last week's show, a tag team match was booked with Slim J and Ari Daivari taking on Metalik and Blake Christian.
The Trustbusters had the advantage of being a team that knows each other well, so Metalik and Christian were at a disadvantage before the match even began.
Metalik and Christian had the upper hand at first, but some heel tactics from Slim and Daivari turned the tide quickly.
Once they were grounded, Metalik and Christian spent a long time on defense. Daivari and Slim used quick tags to keep one man isolated for long periods of time.
After getting a hot tag late in the match, Metalik scored the win with a spinning Michinoku driver. This match was highly entertaining, especially during the second half.
Winners: Metalik and Blake Christian
Grade: B
Eddie Kingston vs. Jeeves Kay
- Kay wearing white gloves during his entrance is a nice touch.
- The camera was placed perfectly so Kay's suicide dive was a genuine surprise.
Another member of The Trustbusters was in action this week when Jeeves Kay took on Eddie Kingston.
Castagnoli came out with a drink to watch the match from the crowd. The Mad King kept his eyes on the ROH champion but never forgot about the man he was fighting.
He ended up knocking Claudio's coffee all over him by throwing Kay into the barricade right in front of where he was sitting.
After they yelled at each other, the champ made his way to the back while Kingston took a massive suicide dive to the face. He quickly recovered and applied a dragon sleeper in the ring for a quick win.
This wasn't a long match but it accomplished its goal of making Kingston look like a badass while furthering his feud with Castagnoli.
Winner: Eddie Kingston
Grade: C
Athena vs. Hyan
- Athena has taken the title from Chris Jericho as the person with the coolest ring jackets.
- Hyan hit some nice running kicks.
- The way Athena took Hyan down by her neck was nasty. It looked so brutal, but that's why it was great.
Hyan had a chance to earn a title shot this week if she was able to defeat or last at least 10 minutes against the reigning women's champion, Athena.
The champ has been on a roll lately, most recently scoring a hard-fought win over Willow during the premiere of ROH two weeks ago.
Athena dominated her opponent from the moment the bell rang by using aggressive, stiff offense. Hyan managed to get in a handful of moves, but that just served to piss Athena off.
She grabbed Hyan by the throat and brought her down to the mat so she could unleash a torrent of strikes. She almost got herself disqualified by touching an official, but she ended up scoring the win with a crossface.
This was a great showing for Athena but it probably won't end up on Hyan's sizzle reel anytime soon.
Winner: Athena
Grade: C+
