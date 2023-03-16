X

    Report: Mets' Edwin Diaz Could Miss Entire Season After Injury During WBC Celebration

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Edwin Diaz #39 of Team Puerto Rico celebrates a 5-2 win against Team Dominican Republic during their World Baseball Classic Pool D game at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz could miss "a significant period, perhaps the entire season" after suffering a knee injury during the World Baseball Classic, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

    The pitcher got hurt during a postgame celebration as Puerto Rico defeated the Dominican Republic on Wednesday:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration <a href="https://t.co/G9Md6SBrEj">pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj</a>

    Diaz is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, but a source described the injury as "bad" and could require surgery.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

