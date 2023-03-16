Report: Mets' Edwin Diaz Could Miss Entire Season After Injury During WBC Celebration

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz could miss "a significant period, perhaps the entire season" after suffering a knee injury during the World Baseball Classic, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

The pitcher got hurt during a postgame celebration as Puerto Rico defeated the Dominican Republic on Wednesday:

Diaz is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, but a source described the injury as "bad" and could require surgery.

