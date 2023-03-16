Mets' Edwin Diaz Likely to Miss 2023 Season After Surgery on Patellar Injury

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz will undergo surgery to repair a patellar tendon injury, general manager Billy Eppler announced Thursday, per Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The expected timeline for recovery is eight months, which would cost him the entire 2023 season.

Andy Martino of SNY first reported Diaz could miss "perhaps the entire season" after suffering the injury during the World Baseball Classic.

The pitcher got hurt during a postgame celebration as Puerto Rico defeated the Dominican Republic on Wednesday:

Diaz underwent an MRI on Thursday and determined surgery was necessary.

"It sucks, when you see a guy that works so hard like Edwin," Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina told reporters after the game. "When you see him on the ground like that. It's sad."

The injury could be damaging for Puerto Rico as it tries to win the World Baseball Classic, but there is a greater concern for the Mets after they signed the pitcher to a five-year, $102 million contract in the offseason, the largest deal ever given to a reliever.

The 28-year-old earned the deal after a dominant 2022 season, finishing with a 1.31 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 61 appearances, plus an incredible 17.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He earned his second All-Star selection and earned votes for both Cy Young and MVP in the National League.

After a disappointing first season in New York in 2019 following a trade from the Seattle Mariners, Diaz has a 2.27 ERA and 15.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his last three years.

Losing Diaz for an extended stretch is a major blow to the Mets pitching staff, especially with starter Jose Quintana expected to be out until July.

Adam Ottavino and David Robertson would likely be the top candidates to handle closing duties for the Mets heading into the start of the season.