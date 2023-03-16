WWE Rumors: Why Batista May Not Be Inducted into 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Despite heavy speculation, Batista reportedly may not be part of WWE's 2023 Hall of Fame class.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson (h/t Manik Aftab of Ringside News), Batista has prior acting commitments for the movie My Spy, which will still be filming in South Africa during WrestleMania week.

Because of that, The Animal may not be available, thus delaying his induction by yet another year.

Batista was originally announced as the headliner for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class, but no induction ceremony occurred that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE did a double induction class the following year, but Batista was not included, nor was he part of last year's class.

In an interview with ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley last month, Batista said he was "trying" to be available for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, but he did not commit to it.

The 54-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful WWE career, signing a developmental deal with the company in 2000 before making the leap to the main roster in 2002.

Batista remained with the company until 2010 before leaving to pursue acting, and he came back for another run in 2014.

During his illustrious career, Batista was a two-time WWE champion, four-time world heavyweight champion, four-time tag team champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner.

He was also part of one of the most successful stables of all time in Evolution along with Triple H, Ric Flair and Randy Orton.

Batista had his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, losing to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match.

Since Batista is undoubtedly a true WWE legend, his Hall of Fame induction is bound to happen eventually, but it once again may not be in the cards this year.

Thus far, WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta will be part of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is set for March 31 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

