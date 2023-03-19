Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Kentucky After NCAA Tournament LossMarch 19, 2023
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Kentucky After NCAA Tournament Loss
In the second round of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to the Kansas State Wildcats and officially headed into the offseason.
As usual, a few changes are on the horizon for UK coach John Calipari and a program that tends to embrace annual transition.
Kentucky is bracing to lose All-American center Oscar Tshiebwe and potential NBA draft lottery pick Cason Wallace. But the 'Cats are also primed to bring in the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, per 247Sports.
The hope for UK in 2023-24, however, is that its talent-filled freshman class will return the Wildcats to the top of the SEC.
Who's Staying?
Good question!
Even including the six players who participated in Senior Night, the whole roster is eligible to return for another season.
There is a real possibility, however, that CJ Fredrick is the lone veteran contributor who sticks in Lexington. The challenge is he turns 24 this offseason and might be ready to move on, but Fredrick's pro prospects could use a jolt after missing all of the 2021-22 season and enduring an inconsistent year slightly shortened by more injuries.
The safest bet to return is Chris Livingston, who worked into a complementary starting spot as a freshman. Livingston needs to produce in a larger role before he entertains a jump to the NBA.
Beyond him, reserves Ugonna Onyenso, Adou Thiero, Lance Ware and Daimion Collins should be back, too. Former walk-on Brennan Canada may also decide to stay.
Who's Leaving?
Don't count out a few of these players coming back, but UK must prepare to replace its five highest scorers.
Oscar Tshiebwe is a two-time All-American who's probably maxed out at the college level and can make an NBA roster because of his elite rebounding. Antonio Reeves put together a late-season surge, so it's logical to capitalize on his rising pro attention. Cason Wallace, a possible lottery pick in 2023, has every reason to chase the NBA.
Along with Reeves, forward Jacob Toppin and guard Sahvir Wheeler should entertain the thought of returning. Call it a gut feeling, however, that they'll be looking for a new challenge after four college seasons.
While this outlook is practically a worst-case scenario for Kentucky, it's definitely not a stretch to envision.
Who's on the Way?
Losing five critical players can be qualified as bad news, but there's no shortage of good news for Kentucky, either.
Say hello to a new wave of 5-stars.
Justin Edwards, a left-handed wing, is the second-best prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Kentucky is also set to welcome New Jersey high school teammates DJ Wagner (No. 3 overall) and Aaron Bradshaw (No. 4).
Overtime Elite guard Rob Dillingham (No. 9) is the fourth 5-star, and Reed Sheppard (No. 30) narrowly missed that top billing.
Additionally, expect Calipari to land a transfer or two—especially if our five projected departures indeed leave. While the maximum number of scholarship players is 13, the Cats had 12 this season. Kentucky has room to bolster the roster in hopes of returning to the nation's elite.