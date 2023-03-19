Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Kentucky After NCAA Tournament Loss

0 of 3

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

In the second round of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to the Kansas State Wildcats and officially headed into the offseason.

As usual, a few changes are on the horizon for UK coach John Calipari and a program that tends to embrace annual transition.

Kentucky is bracing to lose All-American center Oscar Tshiebwe and potential NBA draft lottery pick Cason Wallace. But the 'Cats are also primed to bring in the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, per 247Sports.

The hope for UK in 2023-24, however, is that its talent-filled freshman class will return the Wildcats to the top of the SEC.