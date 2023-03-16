Mike Trout's Clutch Hitting Wows Twitter as USA Advances in WBC with Win vs. Colombia

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The United States is moving on at the 2023 World Baseball Classic after defeating Colombia 3-2 on Wednesday night in Pool C action at Chase Field in Arizona.

The Americans entered Wednesday's contest second in Pool C with a 2-1 record. Mexico, which went 3-1 in pool play, including an 11-5 win over the U.S., had already clinched the pool and a berth in the quarterfinals.

The United States was powered by none other than Mike Trout in Wednesday's win. The Los Angeles Angels slugger posted three hits in four at-bats, driving in all of the Stars and Stripes' three runs.

Trout knocked in the first run of the game on a ground ball to center field in the top of the third inning, which scored Mookie Betts from second base.

Colombia briefly took the lead with a two-run bottom of the third, but Trout helped the Americans get back on top for good with a line drive single to left field in the top of the fifth inning, driving in Betts and Will Smith.

This type of performance is typical of Trout, but his clutch hitting never fails to amaze baseball Twitter, which praised him for helping the United States advance:

With the Dominican Republic having been eliminated in pool action on Wednesday with a loss to Puerto Rico, the United States has a chance to capitalize on what is now considered a wide-open field with the tournament favorites out.

As the Pool C runner-up, the United States will face Venezuela in the quarterfinal round on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

Venezuela, which is led by Jose Altuve and Ronald Acuña Jr., will be a tough matchup for the Americans in the next round. The Venezuelans went 4-0 in Pool D action, defeating the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.