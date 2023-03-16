X

    Mike Trout's Clutch Hitting Wows Twitter as USA Advances in WBC with Win vs. Colombia

    Erin WalshMarch 16, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 15: Mike Trout #27 of Team USA reacts to hitting a triple in the first inning during Game 10 of Pool C between Team USA and Team Colombia at Chase Field on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The United States is moving on at the 2023 World Baseball Classic after defeating Colombia 3-2 on Wednesday night in Pool C action at Chase Field in Arizona.

    The Americans entered Wednesday's contest second in Pool C with a 2-1 record. Mexico, which went 3-1 in pool play, including an 11-5 win over the U.S., had already clinched the pool and a berth in the quarterfinals.

    The United States was powered by none other than Mike Trout in Wednesday's win. The Los Angeles Angels slugger posted three hits in four at-bats, driving in all of the Stars and Stripes' three runs.

    Trout knocked in the first run of the game on a ground ball to center field in the top of the third inning, which scored Mookie Betts from second base.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Captain Trout coming through 🫡<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/DDY1EtxWBE">pic.twitter.com/DDY1EtxWBE</a>

    Colombia briefly took the lead with a two-run bottom of the third, but Trout helped the Americans get back on top for good with a line drive single to left field in the top of the fifth inning, driving in Betts and Will Smith.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Mike Trout puts USA back on top 🇺🇸<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/c2Yuk6jYMH">pic.twitter.com/c2Yuk6jYMH</a>

    This type of performance is typical of Trout, but his clutch hitting never fails to amaze baseball Twitter, which praised him for helping the United States advance:

    Jon Weisman @jonweisman

    For those of us just tuning in, Mike Trout is having a night?

    Daniel Tedford @dgtedford

    Mike Trout putting team USA on his back!

    Jon Alba @JonAlba

    Mike Trout rules

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    Mike Trout tonight: 3-for-3. Triple. 3 RBI. <br><br>The game American baseball fans have dreamed about since Trout signed on to play for <a href="https://twitter.com/USABaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USABaseball</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a>

    Nick Parco @nick_parco

    Would be sick if Mike Trout played on an MLB team that put him in position to get at-bats in big moments

    Hannah Keyser @HannahRKeyser

    who knew "mike trout does it all himself" was an option??<br><br>(not angels fans)

    Kelsey Wingert-Linch @KelsWingert

    Mike Trout has knocked in all three runs for Team USA tonight. He's so good, man.

    Jake Reiner @Reiner_Jake

    Mike Trout has been unleashed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForGlory?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForGlory</a> <a href="https://t.co/1DxVHP4hc1">pic.twitter.com/1DxVHP4hc1</a>

    ByMattMartell @ByMattMartell

    Mike Trout is special, man.

    Koki Riley @KokiRiley

    It's fun getting to root for Mike Trout

    Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth

    Mike Trout coming up big in the most important game of his life!

    Trent Rush @TrentRushSports

    So it's not just the Angels that Trout has to carry.

    Michael Baumann @MichaelBaumann

    A little disappointed we didn't see tiebreaker gamesmanship chaos, but Team USA wins 3-2 and advances to the quarterfinal. Mike Trout had One of Those Games.

    With the Dominican Republic having been eliminated in pool action on Wednesday with a loss to Puerto Rico, the United States has a chance to capitalize on what is now considered a wide-open field with the tournament favorites out.

    As the Pool C runner-up, the United States will face Venezuela in the quarterfinal round on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

    Venezuela, which is led by Jose Altuve and Ronald Acuña Jr., will be a tough matchup for the Americans in the next round. The Venezuelans went 4-0 in Pool D action, defeating the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.