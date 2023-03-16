B/R NBA Staff, Fact or Fiction: Joel Embiid's 76ers Are Bucks' Biggest East Threat

2 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

You don't have to go further back than earlier this month for evidence of Philadelphia's ability to compete against the Bucks. On March 4, with Milwaukee boasting 16 straight wins, Harden and Embiid combined for 69 points and 20 assists in a streak-busting win. The Sixers won the fourth quarter of that game 48-31. It was striking evidence that when this team has it rolling on offense, there is no defense that can stymie its attack.

Over the entire season, Philly is scoring 122.3 points per 100 possessions when Embiid and Harden are both on the floor. That's an offensive rating that ranks in the 96th percentile leaguewide. And it's generated from perhaps the NBA's most dangerous two-man game. The Harden-to-Embiid assist combo isn't just first in the league. The gap between the 210 dimes Harden has thrown the big man's way and the second-place combo (Nikola Jokić to Aaron Gordon) is about as big as the gap between second and 72nd.

Among the things that make that duo so dangerous is the fact that both are among the game's most dangerous one-on-one scorers. Regardless of what pick-and-roll defense you send their way, one (or both) is eventually going to have an opening or a mismatch. Go under the screen, and Harden will roast you from the outside. Go over, and he'll pick you apart as a passer or you'll have Embiid headed downhill, which has become a problem for any defender.

Surrounding those two with some combination of Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, P.J. Tucker, De'Anthony Melton and Georges Niang means you can't really collapse on whatever action is happening in the middle of the floor either. All of those players can torch the nets on wide-open catch-and-shoot opportunities. And Embiid and Harden have both shown a willingness to find them on the rare occasions their initial actions don't work.

Whether it's Milwaukee or Boston, that's going to be tough to stop in the playoffs. But what really makes Philly the bigger threat than Boston is simply the "best player in the series" philosophy. As long as Embiid is healthy, it's more likely Philadelphia will check that box. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can hit some pretty absurd heights, but the last few years have made it clear that Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jokić are just on a different tier than anyone else right now.

And though Milwaukee has Giannis, we saw just a few weeks ago that Embiid is capable of outplaying him too.

- Andy Bailey