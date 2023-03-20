Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Indiana After NCAA Tournament LossMarch 20, 2023
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Indiana After NCAA Tournament Loss
The season is over for the Indiana Hoosiers, who exited the 2023 men's NCAA tournament with a second-round loss to the Miami Hurricanes.
While the Hoosiers undoubtedly wanted more success, the program is hoping the 2022-23 campaign will be viewed as a step in the right direction. They posted a winning Big Ten record for the first time in seven seasons and landed a solid No. 4 seed in March Madness.
Indiana, though, is preparing to lose a few critical players, including All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Entering his third season as IU's head coach, Mike Woodson will have the delicate task of retooling the roster.
Who's Staying?
In all likelihood, the Hoosiers will be leaning heavily on internal development for their production next season.
But there may be an experienced leader sticking around.
The school announced that fifth-year guard Xavier Johnson plans to seek a medical waiver for an extra season of eligibility. Johnson started 11 games before a foot injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
If the waiver is granted, Johnson can be a steadying force as Tamar Bates and Malik Reneau take on more responsibilities. Both players were rated as the No. 30 overall prospect in their respective recruiting classes and averaged 6.3 points in reserve roles this season. Trey Galloway provided a similar impact in his role as a complementary starter.
Jordan Geronimo, the final member of the rotation, can return alongside 2022 signees Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn.
Who's Leaving?
The big takeaway is Indiana needs to find the next guy. Because the best candidates for that job—Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino—probably won't be around in 2023-24.
Jackson-Davis has accomplished just about everything he can individually in college. He's a four-time All-Big Ten selection who solidified himself as one of the nation's best players this season. Jackson-Davis is a potential first-round NBA draft pick, per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman.
So, too, is Hood-Schifino.
The freshman guard landed at 23rd overall in Wasserman's latest mock draft, checking in slightly ahead of TJD at 26th. It might take a minor miracle for Hood-Schifino to be back in Bloomington.
Additionally, both starting forward Race Thompson and wing Miller Kopp bid farewell to Indiana on Senior Night.
Who's on the Way?
At a minimum, four scholarships are set to open. Indiana only has two freshmen signed to join the program for next season.
Gabe Cupps is the key addition, ranking 86th overall in the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is viewed as the Hoosiers' point guard of the future—which, for the record, would be "immediately" if Johnson's waiver is denied.
Indiana has also signed 4-star guard Jakai Newton, who is rated as the 108th-best prospect in the class.
Expect the Hoosiers to hit the transfer portal for (at least) two impact additions. Given the list of returning players, IU would certainly benefit from adding a center or power forward—and maybe both.
Any additional incoming player must be balanced with an outgoing transfer or Johnson not being permitted to return.