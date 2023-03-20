Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Indiana After NCAA Tournament Loss

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The season is over for the Indiana Hoosiers, who exited the 2023 men's NCAA tournament with a second-round loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

While the Hoosiers undoubtedly wanted more success, the program is hoping the 2022-23 campaign will be viewed as a step in the right direction. They posted a winning Big Ten record for the first time in seven seasons and landed a solid No. 4 seed in March Madness.

Indiana, though, is preparing to lose a few critical players, including All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Entering his third season as IU's head coach, Mike Woodson will have the delicate task of retooling the roster.