    Liverpool Ripped by Fans for 1-0 Loss, Champions League Exit vs. Real Madrid

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 15, 2023

    MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 15: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
    There's no point in beating around the proverbial bush—over the course of two legs in the Champions League Round of 16, Liverpool was absolutely embarrassed by defending European champions Real Madrid.

    The Reds found themselves trailing 5-2 on aggregate after the first leg and needing a minor miracle to advance. There was no magic for them at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, as it was Real Madrid who scored the only goal on Wednesday in a 1-0 victory that sent them through to the quarterfinals.

    Obviously it was Karim Benzema who provided the match's lone breakthrough:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    KARIM BENZEMA PUTS THE TIE OUT OF REACH! 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/BQOY2skeF4">pic.twitter.com/BQOY2skeF4</a>

    Were it not for the heroics of goalkeeper Álisson Becker, Real Madrid likely would have won by even more. It was emblematic of Liverpool's season in general—promise here and there, but in general, the crushing weight of disappointment amid the backdrop of past successes under manager Jürgen Klopp.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Real Madrid are knocking on Liverpool's door but Gakpo, Alisson and the crossbar said NOPE. ❌ <a href="https://t.co/T6ZBnzZcDi">pic.twitter.com/T6ZBnzZcDi</a>

    Samuel @SamueILFC

    On behalf of all Liverpool fans, thank you for keeping the score low <a href="https://twitter.com/Alissonbecker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Alissonbecker</a>. <a href="https://t.co/Dn9y9CrhMQ">pic.twitter.com/Dn9y9CrhMQ</a>

    And nobody was taking it particularly easy on the Reds in the aftermath:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    March 2022: Quadruple hopes alive 💭<br>March 2023: Out of contention of any trophies ❌<br><br>What a difference a year can make. 💔 <a href="https://t.co/bjnO47hwmU">pic.twitter.com/bjnO47hwmU</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    Who has knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League under Jürgen Klopp?<br><br>◉ 2017/18 - Real Madrid<br>◎ 2018/19 - No one 🏆<br>◉ 2019/20 - Atlético Madrid<br>◉ 2020/21 - Real Madrid<br>◉ 2021/22 - Real Madrid<br>◉ 2022/23 - Real Madrid<br><br>Madrid madness. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <a href="https://t.co/m08M2YoY4Z">pic.twitter.com/m08M2YoY4Z</a>

    James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

    FT: Real 1 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LFC</a> 0 (6-2 on aggregate): Liverpool go out of the Champions League with a whimper. So comfortable for the European champions. Damage was done at Anfield and Klopp's men never looked like repairing it tonight. Real lack of intensity.

    John O Sullivan @Corballyred

    There is absolutely zero positives about that, that's one of the most gutless exits I've seen from a Liverpool side in European knock out stages.<br><br>If you are taking any positives from that you are the definition of a low expectation fan.<br><br>Depressing

    Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge

    Liverpool are miles off. Need a few signings in the summer

    FootballJOE @FootballJOE

    Liverpool's midfield <a href="https://t.co/d4ZY5XU46a">pic.twitter.com/d4ZY5XU46a</a>

    ♠️ @SJftbI

    Seeing this Liverpool midfield try progressive passes is an eye sore man

    John O Sullivan @Corballyred

    Klopp style clearly needs athletes, so how did we go from that Liverpool side in 2020 to a team of players who can't run in 2023????

    Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch

    Jurgen Klopp's subs have killed Liverpool tonight.

    - @AnfieldRd96

    Chamberlain and Milner for Liverpool in 2023 at the Bernabéu, shows you exactly the type of owners FSG are, and how Klopp needs to let go of loyalty to some players.

    Stefan Bienkowski @SBienkowski

    So Liverpool are basically playing a 4-2-4? With 37-year-old James Milner as one of the two midfielders? Bold.

    There's an argument to be made that no club in European football has been more disappointing than Liverpool this season. Last year, they were painfully close to pulling the quadruple, coming up just short against Real Madrid in the UCL final and falling just short of Manchester City in the Premier League.

    But this year, Liverpool will finish without a trophy, ending the year in the top-four is hardly guaranteed and next year's berth in the Champions League is hanging in the balance. It's shocking to see how far Klopp's charges have fallen.

    There's little shame in being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. It's how Liverpool was knocked out that was so disappointing. The once-giants were sent packing with little more than a dismissive flick by the defending champions. The fall from grace this season is complete.