Former President Barack Obama Reveals His 2023 NCAA Men's Tournament Bracket Picks

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama no longer resides in the White House, but he is still sharing his NCAA men's basketball tournament picks with America.

And the Duke Blue Devils have reason to celebrate.

Obama picked Duke to cut down the nets as the national champions, which wouldn't be a surprise in most years for the powerhouse program. However, this season's team is the No. 5 seed in the East Region, so it will need to pull some upsets along the way if it is going to reach such heights.

The former president did the Blue Devils a favor, though, by eliminating the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in that region via a second-round upset at the hands of the eighth-seeded Memphis Tigers.

Elsewhere, Obama has No. 3 Baylor (South Region), No. 1 Houston (Midwest Region) and No. 2 UCLA (West Region) reaching the Final Four.

It is anything but a chalk bracket for No. 44, but he is sure to lose at least one game. That is because he forgot to pick the winner of the contest between No. 11 Pittsburgh and No. 3 Xavier in the Midwest Region.

