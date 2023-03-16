NHL Power Rankings: 'Slumping' Bruins Continue to Lead the Way

0 of 6

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's good to be the Boston Bruins.

Boston has run roughshod over the NHL for nearly every moment of the 2022-23 season, to the extent that a recent mini-skid—a stretch of three losses in four games after a 10-game win streak, to be exact—is about all that's gone wrong thus far.

Whether it's a sign of bleaker things to come remains to be seen, but the hiccup hasn't had much of an impact on B/R Power Rankings voters, who once again put the Bruins in the top spot (for the 18th consecutive week) thanks a sweep of the first-place ballots.

The continuity held down the line as well, with the remaining teams in the top five—the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights—all holding their spots as well.

The B/R voting panel awarded 32 points for first place and one point for 32nd to come up with the weekly list. Teams' last rankings and how they moved are shown alongside each updated placement. Scroll through to see where your favorites landed, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.