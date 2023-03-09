NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the 2023 Trade Deadline

0 of 6

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome, NHL fans, to the home stretch.

Now that the annual trade deadline and its transactional frenzy have passed, teams of all competitive stripes—contenders, pretenders and somewhere in between—are hunkering down for the final 20 or so games before the next frenzy, the playoffs, arrive.

The Boston Bruins added new pieces to an already successful squad and have continued on their merry winning ways, opening an 11-point lead in the overall standings and a 17-point bulge on second-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

Not surprisingly, given their remarkable 49-8-5 record, the Bruins swept the first-place votes and find themselves atop B/R's Power Rankings for the 17th consecutive week.

They're followed at No. 2 by the Carolina Hurricanes, who've been nearly as consistent this season while posting a .742 points percentage. The New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs maintained their positions at Nos. 3 and 4, as well, but are joined this week by the Vegas Golden Knights, who jumped two spots to displace the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The B/R voting panel awarded 32 points for first place and one point for 32nd to come up with the weekly list. Teams' last rankings and how they moved are shown alongside each updated placement. Scroll through to see where your favorites landed, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.