NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands 1 Day Before the Trade Deadline

Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NHL trade deadline is an annual point of reckoning. Some teams decide they're worthy of a title chase, some cross their fingers for a deep playoff run, and some put out the "For Sale" signs as a means of pressing the organizational reset button for the future.

The highest-profile domino fell on Tuesday night when the Chicago Blackhawks dealt three-time Stanley Cup winner and franchise cornerstone Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers.

The Rangers have added Kane and former St. Louis Blues sniper Vladimir Tarasenko as they chase their first title since 1994. The transactions have made New York +1100 to win this year's championship, according to DraftKings, behind only the Boston Bruins (+475), Colorado Avalanche (+600), Carolina Hurricanes (+650) and Toronto Maple Leafs (+850).

The Bruins are riding yet another hot streak—having won eight straight games and nine of their last 10—which helped them keep their place atop the B/R Power Rankings for the 16th consecutive week.

The Hurricanes are right behind them at No. 2 for the third straight week. The New Jersey Devils, Toronto and the Tampa Bay Lightning round out the top five.

The B/R voting panel awarded 32 points for first place and one point for 32nd to come up with the weekly list. Teams' last rankings and how they moved are shown alongside each updated placement. Scroll through to see where your favorites landed, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.