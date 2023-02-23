NHL Power Rankings: Bruins and Hurricanes Continue to Set the Pace

NHL Power Rankings: Bruins and Hurricanes Continue to Set the PaceFebruary 23, 2023
It's hard to imagine just now.
But at some point this spring, either the Boston Bruins or the Carolina Hurricanes, or (gasp!) perhaps both will be eliminated from the chase for the Stanley Cup.
Until then, though, the Eastern Conference powerhouses seem quite content to run roughshod over the entire NHL.
The teams are 1-2 in the league's overall standings, 1-2 in wins, 1-2 in goals against and 1-2 in goal differential. And, surprisingly to no one residing in either New England or the Carolinas, they're also 1-2 in the B/R Power Rankings for yet another week.
In fact, it's 15 straight weeks at the top for the Bruins and a second straight week at No. 2 for the Hurricanes, who'd previously shared the No. 1 position with Boston. The Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers round out the top five, with Toronto displacing the three-time defending Eastern champion Tampa Bay Lightning from last week.
The B/R voting panel awarded 32 points for first place and one point for 32nd to come up with the weekly list. Teams' last rankings and how they moved are shown alongside each updated placement. Scroll through to see where your favorites landed, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.
Nos. 32-26: Ducks, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Coyotes, Sharks, Canucks, Canadiens
32. Anaheim Ducks (Last Week: 30/Move: -2)
An early-week trip to Florida resulted in a pair of losses for the Ducks, who dropped a 4-3 decision to the Panthers in OT before a 6-1 rout at Tampa Bay. Anaheim is 0-5-1 in its last six games.
31. Columbus Blue Jackets (Last Week: 32/Move: +1)
The Blue Jackets made it to OT at Arizona, but a 3-2 loss kept them from their first three-game winning streak of the season. "The last little stretch here," captain Boone Jenner said, "we've played some good hockey."
30. Chicago Blackhawks (Last Week: 31/Move: +1)
The Blackhawks extended a winning streak to three before a Wednesday trip to Dallas, scoring late in the third and winning a shootout against visiting Vegas. It was their first shootout win of the season.
29. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 29/Move: 0)
The Coyotes defeated visiting Columbus on Sunday to get to nine straight games with at least a point, the franchise's longest streak since an 11-0-1 run across 12 games in February 2012.
28. San Jose Sharks (Last Week: 28/Move: 0)
Goalie James Reimer missed seven games with an illness but returned in style, stopping 26 shots to blank Seattle on Monday for his second shutout of the season and 27th of his NHL career.
27. Vancouver Canucks (Last Week: 27/Move: 0)
The Canucks forced OT with 16 seconds left in Nashville, prompting some positives in spite of a shootout loss. "We've seen that all year from us," Quinn Hughes said. "We're not just going to lay down."
26. Montréal Canadiens (Last Week: 25/Move: -1)
Consecutive four-goal losses at Carolina and Toronto weren't the way to start a road trip, but the Canadiens bounced back with a 5-2 win at New Jersey that included 38 saves from Sam Montembeault.
Nos. 25-21: Flyers, Blues, Senators, Capitals, Predators
25. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Week: 26/Move: +1)
A Monday win at Calgary has been the only recent bright spot for the Flyers, who followed the triumph with a loss at Edmonton to fall to 1-4-1 in their last six games—in which they've scored just 14 goals.
24. St. Louis Blues (Last Week: 24/Move: 0)
It's three losses in a row and eight in 11 games for the Blues at a particularly bad time, resulting in a skid to 12 points off the Western playoff pace. Also, Torey Krug left Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury.
23. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 23/Move: 0)
A 3-1 loss at Boston on Monday marked the first time this season that the Senators had lost to the league-leading Bruins. Ottawa beat them 7-5 in October and 3-2 in a shootout in December.
22. Washington Capitals (Last Week: 16/Move: -6)
The Capitals' sudden losing streak reached five games after a home loss to Detroit on Tuesday, with four of the games coming in the absence of Alex Ovechkin. Washington has scored eight goals in the five losses.
21. Nashville Predators (Last Week: 18/Move: -3)
The Predators avoided extending a three-losses-in-four-games skid by beating Vancouver in a shootout after blowing a two-goal lead. Still, Ryan Johansen left in the second after a skate blade hit his right leg.
Nos. 20-16: Panthers, Islanders, Sabres, Flames, Penguins
20. Florida Panthers (Last Week: 22/Move: +2)
A 6-4 run over their last 10 games, including an OT defeat of Anaheim on Monday, lifted the Panthers to the eighth spot in the Eastern playoff race. Florida entered Wednesday a point ahead of Pittsburgh.
19. New York Islanders (Last Week: 21/Move: +2)
The Islanders sandwiched a loss to the Bruins on Saturday with a pair of come-from-behind victories over Pittsburgh on Friday and Monday to assume an Eastern playoff position, but they'll be without Mathew Barzal for a while with a lower-body injury.
18. Buffalo Sabres (Last Week 19/Move: +1)
A visit by rival Toronto on Tuesday was the latest sour note for the Sabres, who are 2-4-1 in their last seven after a 6-3 loss. Buffalo was four points off the Eastern playoff cutline entering Wednesday.
17. Calgary Flames (Last Week: 17/Move: 0)
Consistency has evaded the Flames, who reached Wednesday having lost five of seven (2-3-2) and not won two straight since late January. "We haven't really gotten hot this year," Andrew Mangiapane said following the loss to the Flyers.
16. Pittsburgh Penguins (Last Week: 13/Move: -3)
It's an ill-timed skid time for the Penguins, who've lost three straight to fall below the Eastern playoff cutline. They did get goalie Tristan Jarry back after he'd missed nine games with an injury, though.
Nos. 15-11: Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Kraken, Kings
15. Detroit Red Wings (Last Week: 20/Move: +5)
A 15-save third period from Ville Husso locked down Tuesday's 3-1 win at Washington and lifted the Red Wings to 6-1 in their last seven. "We know we can win in this league," Husso said following the victory.
14. Edmonton Oilers (Last Week: 12/Move: -2)
A Tuesday defeat of Philadelphia ended a 0-1-3 stretch for the Oilers, though optimists will mention Edmonton has earned at least a point in 15 of 16 and climbed within three points of the Pacific lead.
13. Minnesota Wild (Last Week: 15/Move: +2)
A seven-game homestand seemed like a playoff preview for the Wild, who went 4-2-1 and secured each of the wins by a single goal. Minnesota currently holds the final Western wild-card spot by four points.
12. Seattle Kraken (Last Week: 10/Move: -2)
A loss at San Jose ended the Kraken's two-game win streak and four-game run with at least a point. Seattle sits three points off the Pacific lead and three points ahead of the final wild-card suitor.
11. Los Angeles Kings (Last Week: 11/Move: 0)
A five-game road trip for the Kings began with a 2-1 loss to Minnesota that ended a four-game win streak. Still, Los Angeles is just two points off the Pacific Division lead behind Vegas.
Nos. 10-6: Avalanche, Stars, Jets, Golden Knights, Lightning
10. Colorado Avalanche (Last Week: 14/Move: +4)
Cale Makar has played just once since February 7 and is back in concussion protocol through at least the end of the week. "He understands it because he's been through it before," coach Jared Bednar said of his star defenseman.
9. Dallas Stars (Last Week: 7/Move: -2)
The Stars reached Wednesday's game with Chicago in a season-worst slump, having gone 2-2-5 in their last nine games. "You're going to have to find ways to overcome," coach Peter DeBoer said after the loss against Columbus that extended Dallas' losing streak to four.
8. Winnipeg Jets (Last Week: 8/Move: 0)
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 50 shots in beating the Rangers on Monday in New York. He's among the league leaders in goals-against average (seventh), save percentage (fourth) and wins (third).
7. Vegas Golden Knights (Last Week: 9/Move: +2)
Journeyman Laurent Brossoit became the latest unheralded goalie to start for the Golden Knights, thanks to an injury to Adin Hill on Saturday. Brossoit, who stopped 37-of-39 shots in a shootout loss to Chicago, hadn't played in the NHL since last March.
6. Tampa Bay Lightning (Last Week: 4/Move: -2)
A single OT loss has been the only recent home blip for the Lightning, who are 14-0-1 in their last 15 at Amalie Arena. Their 22-4-2 home record is third-best in the league behind Boston and Toronto.
Nos. 5-1: Rangers, Devils, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Bruins
5. New York Rangers (Last Week: 5/Move: 0)
It took a 50-save night from Winnipeg's Hellebuyck to end a run of 10 games with a point (8-0-2) for the Rangers—their first double-digit streak since 2015—who are a scalding hot 22-5-4 since December 5.
4. New Jersey Devils (Last Week: 3/Move: -1)
Streak-ending time finally came in New Jersey when the Devils lost to Montréal on Tuesday. It ended a run of six straight home wins and a 13-game stretch in which Vitek Vanecek hadn't lost in regulation.
3. Toronto Maple Leafs (Last Week: 6/Move: +3)
The first phase of the Ryan O'Reilly experiment has been a resounding success as the recent trade acquisition from St. Louis netted a hat trick in his third game with the surging Maple Leafs, who've won four of six.
2. Carolina Hurricanes (Last Week: 2/Move: 0)
Another week, another four-game winning streak for the Hurricanes, who've earned exactly 75 percent of possible standings points this season. Carolina has been even hotter lately, going 13-1-1 in its last 15.
1. Boston Bruins (Last Week: 1/Move: 0)
Monday's defeat of Ottawa was not only Boston's fourth straight—tying Carolina for the longest active streak—but it gave the Bruins 91 points in 56 games, tying the NHL record for the fewest games needed to reach 90.
Statistics accurate through Tuesday, February 21.