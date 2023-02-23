NHL Power Rankings: Bruins and Hurricanes Continue to Set the Pace

0 of 6

Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

It's hard to imagine just now.

But at some point this spring, either the Boston Bruins or the Carolina Hurricanes, or (gasp!) perhaps both will be eliminated from the chase for the Stanley Cup.

Until then, though, the Eastern Conference powerhouses seem quite content to run roughshod over the entire NHL.

The teams are 1-2 in the league's overall standings, 1-2 in wins, 1-2 in goals against and 1-2 in goal differential. And, surprisingly to no one residing in either New England or the Carolinas, they're also 1-2 in the B/R Power Rankings for yet another week.

In fact, it's 15 straight weeks at the top for the Bruins and a second straight week at No. 2 for the Hurricanes, who'd previously shared the No. 1 position with Boston. The Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers round out the top five, with Toronto displacing the three-time defending Eastern champion Tampa Bay Lightning from last week.

The B/R voting panel awarded 32 points for first place and one point for 32nd to come up with the weekly list. Teams' last rankings and how they moved are shown alongside each updated placement.