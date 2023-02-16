NHL Power Rankings: Rangers Reach Top 5 After Blockbuster Vladimir Tarasenko Trade

0 of 6

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

It's official: The New York Rangers are in it to win it.

The team that makes its home at the world's most famous arena dove headfirst into the NHL's trading pool with a deal that brought longtime St. Louis Blues sniper Vladimir Tarasenko to Midtown Manhattan with defenseman Niko Mikkola for two players and two draft picks.

The prolific winger is in the final throes of an eight-year, $60 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer if he doesn't sign a new deal with New York.

"The [Garden], it's always exciting to play there," Tarasenko said. "It's a good team, obviously. They have a goal here to win a Cup, which is very exciting."

The 31-year-old scored a goal in his first game with the Rangers on Friday, and the team has won twice with him in the lineup to stretch its current winning streak to five games.

The surge gained New York access to the top five in B/R's Power Rankings, which are topped by the Boston Bruins for the 14th consecutive week.

Joining Boston and New York are the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins, Hurricanes and Devils are holdovers from last week at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, while the Rangers (fifth) and Tampa Bay Lightning (fourth) displaced the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs, respectively.

The B/R voting panel awarded 32 points for first place and one point for 32nd to come up with the weekly list. Teams' last rankings and how they moved are shown alongside each updated placement.