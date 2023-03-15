Report: Yankees Don't Cover Cost of In-Flight WiFi for Players, Staff on Team Plane

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Yankees might be one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, but you're on your own if you want WiFi access on a team flight.

Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein reported the Yankees don't foot the bill for Internet access on its flights through Delta.

The Bronx Bombers at least have some company: the Cincinnati Reds. Granted, those are the same Reds whose executives basically told any disgruntled fans to kick rocks as the franchise continues trimming its payroll costs.

So probably not the kind of company you want to share.

Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, who spent the last two seasons with the Yankees, told Apstein he didn't buy any in-flight WiFi purely on principle. He added the franchise does at least provide good in-flight accommodations.

"I will say, also, the Yankees fly on a pretty cool custom plane with poker tables and stuff," the right-hander said. "So I would take that over free WiFi, if I'm being honest."

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman did have a pretty reasonable counter to any critics of the organization's approach.

"I think most of our players can afford it," he said to Apstein.

But when you already have to adhere to strict facial hair policies, how much more hardship can you reasonably be expected to endure?