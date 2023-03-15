Kevin Durant on Bronny James Being Projected Top-10 Pick: 'I Can Understand Why'

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Bronny James is currently projected to become a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant told co-host Eddie Gonzalez on the latest edition of The ETCs Podcast that he understands why (1:00 mark):

"Bronny's a McDonald's All-American, Hoop Summit member ... probably Jordan Classic, so yeah, I can understand why he's up there," Durant said.



The latest 2024 mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony has James, who is the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, going 10th overall. He's a 6'3" combo guard for Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. 247Sports currently lists him as a 4-star recruit ranked 34th in the class of 2023.

Durant also commented on how James has developed over the years (2:21 mark).

"I've seen Bronny laying the ball up a couple years ago. Now I see him taking off everywhere. His body developed. I feel like we've been watching him since he was two, three years old, you know what I'm saying? So to see where he is now, I'm rooting for him. Hopefully he gets to play with Bron at some point."

Givony noted how James has developed during his high school years, specifically on the defensive side.

"As most of his peers have flatlined the past 12 to 18 months, James has grown, filled out his frame, found another gear with his explosiveness and become an absolute terror off the ball defensively thanks to his outstanding intensity and feel for the game."

It's unclear what's next for James in the year between now and when he's eligible to join the NBA, but Durant is hoping he chooses the college route and even offered a prediction:

For now, James is headed to the McDonald's All-American Games in Houston on March 28.