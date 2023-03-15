World Baseball Classic 2023: Scores and Reaction from Wednesday Results

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Say goodbye to pool play at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Wednesday's slate featured one single-elimination quarterfinal showdown and the final four games of pool play before the remaining teams turn their attention toward pursuing the title.

Here is a look at the scores and how the action unfolded:

Wednesday WBC Scores

Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS1

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Cuba 4, Australia 3

There was no shortage of drama in the day's only quarterfinals matchup as Cuba defeated Australia 4-3.

It seemed as if the victors were going to cruise when they jumped out to a 4-1 lead behind RBI from Luis Robert Jr., Alfredo Despaigne and Yoelkis Guibert. Guibert drove home Robert and Yoán Moncada, who reached base four times, with a single in the fifth and appeared to break it open.

Yet Rixon Wingrove's two-run homer in the sixth made it anyone's game.

To Cuba's credit, the bullpen combination of Liván Moinelo and Raidel Martínez closed the door and clinched the team's spot in the final four. It was quite the turnaround after Cuba lost to the Netherlands and Italy in back-to-back games in Pool A play.

"The first couple games of the Taiwan round, it was ... difficult to play," Guibert said, per Matt Monagan of MLB.com. "But we got through it, and we [clinched a spot in] the semifinal. ... We are looking forward to move to the next stage, too."

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

There wasn't nearly as much at stake in the day's second game, which Venezuela won 5-1 over Israel.

The victors finished Pool D play with an undefeated record and advanced to the quarterfinals. They left no doubt from the start with three quick runs in the first inning and didn't look back.

Eduardo Escobar and Eugenio Suárez provided more fireworks with solo home runs in the fourth and sixth innings, and Israel didn't have the offense to overcome such a deficit. Suárez finished with three RBI and three hits in a dominant display.

Venezuela's lineup is loaded with major league talent, including Jose Altuve and Gleyber Torres, and it will now turn its attention to the next round after cruising through pool play.