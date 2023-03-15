Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark Headline 2023 AP Women's All-American Team

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston joined elite company Wednesday, as she was named a first-team Associated Press All-American for the third time.

Only 10 players have received three or more nods.

Boston averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game as the defending champion Gamecocks ran the table by going 32-0 during the regular season.

Iowa junior Caitlin Clark, who averaged 27.0 points for the second straight year, was a first-teamer for the second time.

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist—the nation's leading scorer with 28.9 points per game—LSU's Angel Reese and Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes rounded out the squad.

2022-23 All-Americans

First Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

Angel Reese, LSU

Maddy Siegrist, Villanova

Second Team

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Diamond Miller, Maryland

Alissa Pili, Utah

Third Team

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Haley Jones, Stanford

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul

Reese made the most of her first season with the Tigers after transferring from Maryland. She put up 23.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per game as LSU put together a 28-2 record.

Everybody expected legendary head coach Kim Mulkey to return the program to prominence, but she might be ahead of schedule with the help of Reese's contributions.

Holmes (22.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.9 BPG), meanwhile, could help guide Indiana to its best season ever. The Hoosiers have never advanced past the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament. They are the top seed in the Greenville 2 region with a 27-3 mark.