5 Takeaways from the Latest USMNT Roster Announcement

For years, we've argued about what the USMNT's best XI would look like.

We are still waiting as captain Tyler Adams misses out this month with a hamstring injury.

Look, it's not a big deal Adams is missing games against Grenada and El Salvador. There wouldn't have been a ton to learn anyway, and it's not like this is a big tournament match against top-quality opponents. Nor is it the last window of friendlies ahead of a major tournament. Still, it would have been nice.

At every stage over the last four years, at least one of the group's most influential players had been dealing with an injury. Christian Pulisic, Adams, Tim Weah and Gio Reyna have all dealt with more than their fair share of injuries. Weston McKennie, too. The list goes on.

So, what is the best XI? Is that even the correct question to be asking?

With this current pool, it's unlikely that the best players will all be fit at the same time consistently. That's the nature of international soccer, anyway, it's not necessarily unique to the USMNT, but it's still an issue to grapple with.