Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Kansas After NCAA Tournament Loss

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

There will be no back-to-back national title for the Kansas Jayhawks after they bowed out of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament with a second-round loss to Arkansas.

Nevertheless, it was another strong year for a thriving program.

Kansas won an outright Big 12 regular-season championship for the 12th time and at least a share of the conference crown for the 17th time in Bill Self's 20 years at the helm. Plus, the Jayhawks landed a No. 1 seed for the 10th time.

There will be turnover—Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick, in particular—but Kansas will again reload for next season.