Cowboys FA Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots Reportedly Expected to Agree to 1-Year Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have reportedly landed one of the most decorated running backs on the free-agent market after agreeing to a one-year deal with Ezekiel Elliott that could be worth up to $6 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided a breakdown of Elliott's deal:

Elliott appeared to confirm the deal on social media:

Hopes are high for Rhamondre Stevenson after he ran for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns in his second season. That didn't stop the Patriots from being linked with another star running back, Dalvin Cook, throughout the offseason.

The Pats were in need of more running back depth after they cut James Robinson, who signed with them earlier this offseason. Elliott fulfills that need without eliminating the opportunity for Stevenson to thrive in a larger role.

The Dallas Cowboys cut the three-time Pro Bowler this offseason, a move that was widely expected with the continued emergence of Tony Pollard. His six-year, $90 million extension had been a net negative on the payroll for years, and the Cowboys finally had the opportunity to claw back some savings with his release.

Elliott is coming off the worst year of his NFL career. In 15 games, he ran for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged fewer than four yards per carry (3.8) for the first time ever.

The 28-year-old ranked 22nd in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among 42 running backs with at least 100 carries at Football Outsiders. That was down from 11th in 2021.

Elliott carried the ball 562 times in his final two years at Ohio State and logged an average of 339.5 touches through his first four seasons in the NFL. His heavy usage helped land him that lucrative extension with the Cowboys, but it carried a clear cost.

Running backs typically start to tail off as they get into their late 20s. Elliott already seemed to be losing a step during his age-25 season, and things have only gotten worse since then:

This isn't to say his days as a productive NFL running back are over, but he clearly lacks the explosion he possessed when he first entered the league. His longest run of 2022 went for 27 yards, and he hasn't had a 100-yard rushing game since Oct. 10, 2021.

Per Pro Football Reference, the 6'0", 228-pound ball-carrier broke nine tackles across each of the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. By comparison, he had 24 broken tackles in 2019 alone. He also averaged 2.3 yards per carry after contact that year, while that number fell to 1.5 last year.

Elliott played through a few injuries in recent seasons, which undoubtedly impacted his performance.

Looking ahead to 2023, his departure from Dallas could put a big chip on his shoulder. As long as he can stay healthy, maybe a return to form—or at least a return to something approaching his peak—is in store.

If nothing else, Elliott should provide New England with a steady baseline. He can log 200-plus carries and give the Patriots around four yards per carry whenever he touches the ball. While that may not be a recipe for earning a fourth Pro Bowl nod, his arrival addresses a clear concern for the Patriots.