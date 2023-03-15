X

    Cowboys' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Ezekiel Elliott's Reported Release

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 15, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to significantly shake up their offense by parting ways with running back Ezekiel Elliott.

    According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys are planning to release Elliott after placing the franchise tag on fellow running back Tony Pollard.

    Per Spotrac, making Elliott a pre-June 1 cut will result in $4.86 million in savings against the salary cap, but also $11.86 million in dead cap. Designating him as a post-June 1 release would save $10.9 million and incur $5.82 million in dead cap this year and $6.04 million next year.

    Prior to the reported move, Spotrac estimated the Cowboys to have $5.034 million in cap space.

    With Elliott reportedly set to hit the open market, here is a look at where the Cowboys' offensive depth chart currently stands, per OurLads.com.

    QB: Dak Prescott, Will Grier

    Cowboys' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Ezekiel Elliott's Reported Release
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    RB: Tony Pollard, Malik Davis

    WR: Michael Gallup, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston

    WR: Jalen Tolbert, Dontario Drummond

    WR: CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Antonio Callaway

    TE: Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Sean McKeon, Ian Bunting, Seth Green

    LT: Tyron Smith, Matt Waletzko, Alex Taylor

    LG: Tyler Smith, Matt Farniok

    C: Tyler Biadasz, Brock Hoffman, Alec Lindstrom

    RG: Zack Martin

    RT: Terence Steele, Josh Ball, Isaac Alarcón

    Should they look to the 2023 NFL draft to replace Elliott and fortify their backfield, the Cowboys have seven picks at their disposal. Plenty of fans will assuredly be calling for the team to take Texas star Bijan Robinson.