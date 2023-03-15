Cowboys' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Ezekiel Elliott's Reported Release

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to significantly shake up their offense by parting ways with running back Ezekiel Elliott.

According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys are planning to release Elliott after placing the franchise tag on fellow running back Tony Pollard.

Per Spotrac, making Elliott a pre-June 1 cut will result in $4.86 million in savings against the salary cap, but also $11.86 million in dead cap. Designating him as a post-June 1 release would save $10.9 million and incur $5.82 million in dead cap this year and $6.04 million next year.

Prior to the reported move, Spotrac estimated the Cowboys to have $5.034 million in cap space.

With Elliott reportedly set to hit the open market, here is a look at where the Cowboys' offensive depth chart currently stands, per OurLads.com.

QB: Dak Prescott, Will Grier

RB: Tony Pollard, Malik Davis

WR: Michael Gallup, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston

WR: Jalen Tolbert, Dontario Drummond

WR: CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Antonio Callaway

TE: Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Sean McKeon, Ian Bunting, Seth Green

LT: Tyron Smith, Matt Waletzko, Alex Taylor

LG: Tyler Smith, Matt Farniok

C: Tyler Biadasz, Brock Hoffman, Alec Lindstrom

RG: Zack Martin

RT: Terence Steele, Josh Ball, Isaac Alarcón

Should they look to the 2023 NFL draft to replace Elliott and fortify their backfield, the Cowboys have seven picks at their disposal. Plenty of fans will assuredly be calling for the team to take Texas star Bijan Robinson.