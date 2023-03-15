AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 15March 15, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 15
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
AEW continued the march to Double or Nothing on May 29 with an episode of Dynamite headlined by a three-way World Trios Championship Match in which The Elite and Jericho Appreciation Society challenged The House of Black.
It also saw the latest in The Oucasts' Toni Storm, Saraya and Ruby Soho's war against the AEW originals as the women's division continued its upward trend.
Who emerged victoriously from the night's main event and what did The Outcasts have in store for their fellow women?
Find out with this recap of the March 15 episode.
Match Card
- World Trios Championship Three-Way Dance: The Elite vs. The House of Black (c) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society
- Hangman Page, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli
- AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett
- TBS champion Jade Cargill's open challenge to any Canadian challenger
- MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah Celebration
- The Debut of QTV
- The Outcasts promo
Announced for Wednesday's broadcast in advance are:
