Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings 2023: Advice and Top Prospects, Stars to Draft

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

In the fantasy baseball realm, nothing gives you more complete control of your team than a dynasty league.

Unlike redraft leagues, where you start with a new group every season, your dynasty roster stays—and hopefully grows—with you.

Obviously, that places an added layer of importance on age and upside, but be careful putting too much stock in the future. You'll want to compete sooner than later, so operating with more than a three-year window can leave you clinging to too many false hopes that never materialize.

Got it? Great, let's dive into the dynasty world then with our top-30 rankings and a few prospects and stars you'll want to target.

