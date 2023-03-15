Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings 2023: Advice and Top Prospects, Stars to Draft

Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings 2023: Advice and Top Prospects, Stars to DraftMarch 15, 2023
In the fantasy baseball realm, nothing gives you more complete control of your team than a dynasty league.
Unlike redraft leagues, where you start with a new group every season, your dynasty roster stays—and hopefully grows—with you.
Obviously, that places an added layer of importance on age and upside, but be careful putting too much stock in the future. You'll want to compete sooner than later, so operating with more than a three-year window can leave you clinging to too many false hopes that never materialize.
Got it? Great, let's dive into the dynasty world then with our top-30 rankings and a few prospects and stars you'll want to target.
Top 30 Dynasty Rankings
1. Julio Rodríguez, OF, Seattle Mariners
2. Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves
3. Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP, Los Angeles Angels
4. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS/OF, San Diego Padres
5. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays
6. Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres
7. Yordan Álvarez, OF, Houston Astros
8. Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
9. Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros
10. José Ramírez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians
11. Trea Turner, SS, Philadelphia Phillies
12. Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Bravs
13. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox
14. Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays
15. Bobby Witt Jr., SS/3B, Kansas City Royals
16. Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets
17. Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
18. Corbin Burnes, SP, Milwaukee Brewers
19. Shane McClanahan, SP, Tampa Bay Rays
20. Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
21. Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies
22. Corbin Carroll, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks
23. Gunnar Henderson, 3B, Baltimore Orioles
24. Michael Harris II, OF, Atlanta Braves
25. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
26. Gerrit Cole, SP, New York Yankees
27. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres
28. Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays
29. Spencer Strider, SP, Atlanta Braves
30. Jazz Cisholm, 2B, Miami Marlins
Prospects to Target
Elly De La Cruz, SS, Cincinnati Reds
If you're tantalized by tools, De La Cruz will be right up your alley. He jumps off the screen as a 6'5", 200-pound shortstop, and he's even more noticeable on the stat sheet.
Last season, which he split between High-A and Double-A, he tallied 28 home runs and 47 steals. Oh, he also hit .304 with a .359 on-base percentage. At 21 years old, his ceiling has no limits.
Gunnar Henderson, 3B, Baltimore Orioles
Henderson played so well last season he was promoted to the big leagues as a 21-year-old and didn't look the least bit out of place. He had 12 extra-base hits (including four home runs) and a .348 on-base percentage over 34 games.
If that's how he handled his first taste of major-league pitching, what could happen when he gets more comfortable? Well, prior to his promotion, he based Double-A and Triple-A pitching to the tune of a .297/.416/.531 slash line with 19 homers, 22 steals, 101 runs and 76 RBI over 112 games.
Jordan Walker, 3B/OF, St. Louis Cardinals
Walker has explosive pop in his bat and middle-of-the-order power. If he was simply a slugger, he'd be worth a long look as a 6'5", 220-pound 20-year-old with 33 homers and 116 RBI in 201 minor-league games.
Here's the thing, though: He actually bettered his home run output with 36 steals. He's also hit .310 in the minors while reaching base at a .388 clip.
Stars to Draft
Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves
A healthy Acuña is probably the best player in baseball—and the "probably" qualifier doesn't feel particularly necessary. The one time he cleared 150 games for the Braves came in 2019, when he paired his league-leading 37 steals with 41 home runs.
Now, he hasn't topped 120 big-league games in any other season, so there is some injury risk. But that also gives him bargain potential as anything other than the No. 1 pick, since his power-speed combo is probably unmatched.
Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP, Los Angeles Angels
Ohtani turns 29 this season, so if you're looking to pick apart his appeal at all, that's your spot. Then again, that's hardly ancient, and maybe he has another half-decade-plus of his prime left.
If your league allows for daily lineup changes, Ohtani is a cheat code, since he doubles as a power-speed hitter and a top-shelf pitcher. Last season, he hit 34 homers and swiped 11 steals while pitching to a 2.33 ERA with 219 strikeouts in 166 innings.
Julio Rodríguez, OF, Seattle Mariners
The reining AL Rookie of the Year, Rodríguez had the kind of debut campaign dynasty leaguers usually only dream about. His stardom was instantaneous and felt like the kind you'll be able to trust for a long time.
In only 132 games, he had 28 homers, 25 steals and 159 combined runs and RBI. He is special.