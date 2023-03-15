X

    Mississippi State Ripped for Lackluster Offense in Loss vs. Pitt in First Four

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 15, 2023

    DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 14: Jamarius Burton #11 of the Pittsburgh Panthers shoots the ball against Shakeel Moore #3 and Cameron Matthews #4 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 14, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Panthers' championship dreams are still alive.

    No. 11 Pittsburgh defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 60-59 in Tuesday's back-and-forth First Four game of the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament in Dayton, Ohio, and clinched a first-round matchup against sixth-seeded Iowa State in the Midwest Region.

    It seemed as if the Bulldogs might escape with a win with a 7-0 run to take the lead in the final minutes, but Jamarius Burton's shot in the lane in crunch time proved to be the difference. Shakeel Moore's three on the other end rimmed out, and Pittsburgh survived.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    JAMARIUS BURTON FOR THE LEAD WITH 10 SECONDS TO PLAY ❄️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/LBH3vkjHXi">pic.twitter.com/LBH3vkjHXi</a>

    It was fitting that Moore's three-pointer was unguarded, as the SEC representative shot an ugly 38.1 percent from the field and 6-of-23 (26.1 percent) from deep.

    That offensive display drew plenty of criticism:

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Mississippi State is offending the sport of basketball on the offensive end right now

    The Smoking Musket @smokingmusket

    Mississippi State runs the most godforsaken halfcourt offense I've ever seen and I'm a West Virginia fan.

    Thomas Casale @TheTomCasale

    Every time Mississippi State takes an outside shot, I wish we could bet that it won't go in.

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Mississippi State is one of the worst 3-point-shooting teams ever to make the NCAA Tournament. Hit just 26.6% this season, 363rd out of 363 D1 teams.<br><br>Bulldogs are 5 of 20 tonight. Down one, 4:27 to go.

    CBB Talk @CBBSuperFann

    For the love of god Mississippi State, stop shooting threes. Committee did everyone a service by having them play in the first four. Horrible offense. Oklahoma state over this would be better

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    6-point lead in this game is insurmountable

    The Smoking Musket @smokingmusket

    Pitt is now up by three points, which feels insurmountable for Mississippi State.

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Mississippi State is so bad at scoring, they're now down six with three minutes to go and it's absolutely over, right?

    Brian Bennett @GBrianBennett

    People like to say the selection committee picks matchups for TV ratings.<br><br>Counterpoint: Pitt vs. Mississippi State

    Pregame Empire @PregameEmpire

    Mississippi State's offense <a href="https://t.co/wjVlqaaPAT">pic.twitter.com/wjVlqaaPAT</a>

    Brian Rauf @brauf33

    There wasnt anyone on the same side of the court as Shakeel Moore. He just missed.<br><br>Brutal way to end the game

    Jack Byers @JackByersRivals

    Shakeel Moore couldn't have been any more wide open. But he missed and Mississippi State ends it's season in a 60-59 loss to Pitt.

    This figured to be a close matchup of contrasting styles, as Pittsburgh was No. 24 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 142 in adjusted defense efficiency compared to Mississippi State's No. 163 offense and No. 6 defense in KenPom.com's rankings.

    That defense helped the Bulldogs defeat Marquette, TCU and Texas A&M during the season, while the Panthers' offense was key in wins over Northwestern, North Carolina State, North Carolina, Virginia and Miami.

    While the Panthers were without big man Federiko Federiko because of a knee injury, they turned to that perimeter offense and hit eight three-pointers in the first half alone to jump out to an early lead.

    Mississippi State, which was last in the country in three-point percentage, struggled to keep pace from the outside but remained in the game with strong defense and a willingness to attack the basket and go down low.

    The offensive issues made it seem like the game was over when Blake Hinson drilled a deep three to put the Panthers up six with just over three minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs finally came alive with their late run.

    It still wasn't enough, though, and Pittsburgh will have a chance to parlay this win into a victory over the Cyclones on Friday.

