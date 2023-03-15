MLB Issues Statement Responding to Bankruptcy of Regional TV Broadcasters

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Major League Baseball issued a statement Tuesday night assuring its fans it will make sure its games are broadcasted during the 2023 season despite Diamond Sports Group declaring for bankruptcy.

Travis Sawchik of the Score shared the statement:

"Despite Diamond's economic situation, there is every expectation that they will continue televising all games they are committed to during the bankruptcy process," the statement said in part.

"Major League Baseball is ready to produce and distribute games in their local markets in the event that Diamond or any other regional sports network is unable to do so as required by their agreement with our clubs."

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN noted Diamond Sports Group is a Sinclair subsidiary that owns regional sports networks that broadcast 14 MLB teams. If it does not continue to pay those teams their owed rights fees, the clubs can break their contracts.

Diamond Sports Group controls the regional sports networks for 42 sports teams in total, some of which play in the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association.

Here are the 14 teams it has an agreement with in MLB:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins

Cleveland Guardians

Kansas City Royals

St. Louis Cardinals

Minnesota Twins

Cincinnati Reds

San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta Braves

Texas Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays

Milwaukee Brewers

Gonzalez explained Diamond is facing more than $8 billion in debt but plans on operating during the bankruptcy process in part with $425 million in cash it possesses.

Gonzalez also cited a source who said MLB would eventually prefer to control broadcast rights for every team under one umbrella, which could help it address blackouts and make it less reliant on other companies that may have financial issues.