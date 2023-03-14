Erling Haaland's Relentless UCL Scoring Rate Leaves Fans in Awe as Man City Advances

Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland put on a show in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match against RB Leipzig, scoring an astonishing five goals in a 7-0 victory.

Thanks to Haaland's scoring outburst, Man City took a 8-1 win on aggregate and advanced through to the quarterfinals.

Haaland did his damage early and often opening the scoring with a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. He followed with another goal two minutes later, and he put in his third in extra time at the end of the half.

He didn't let up from there, putting in another goal in the 53rd minute and quickly finding the back of the net once again in the 57th minute. Haaland's five-goal game puts him in elite company, joining Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano as the only players ever to post that number in UCL play. Messi is the only other player to do it in a knockout game.

The 22-year-old now has 33 career goals in UCL and became the youngest player to reach the 30-goal mark in league history, surpassing Kylian Mbappe's previous record. Haaland accomplished the feat in just 25 career UCL games.

Fans on Twitter were blown away by Haaland's performance on Tuesday, and they didn't hold back their adulation:

Man City has a gem on its squad with Haaland, as the Norwegian is has continued to assert himself in the conversation for best player in the world.

Tuesday's outing was yet another showcase to add to the highlight reel for Haaland, and it's clear that the youngster is just getting started.