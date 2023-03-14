X

    Erling Haaland's Relentless UCL Scoring Rate Leaves Fans in Awe as Man City Advances

    Doric SamMarch 14, 2023

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
    Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

    Manchester City striker Erling Haaland put on a show in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match against RB Leipzig, scoring an astonishing five goals in a 7-0 victory.

    Thanks to Haaland's scoring outburst, Man City took a 8-1 win on aggregate and advanced through to the quarterfinals.

    Haaland did his damage early and often opening the scoring with a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. He followed with another goal two minutes later, and he put in his third in extra time at the end of the half.

    He didn't let up from there, putting in another goal in the 53rd minute and quickly finding the back of the net once again in the 57th minute. Haaland's five-goal game puts him in elite company, joining Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano as the only players ever to post that number in UCL play. Messi is the only other player to do it in a knockout game.

    The 22-year-old now has 33 career goals in UCL and became the youngest player to reach the 30-goal mark in league history, surpassing Kylian Mbappe's previous record. Haaland accomplished the feat in just 25 career UCL games.

    Fans on Twitter were blown away by Haaland's performance on Tuesday, and they didn't hold back their adulation:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ERLING HAALAND HAS FIVE GOALS IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH. UNREAL 🤯 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSportsGolazo</a>)<a href="https://t.co/YUcAbxah87">pic.twitter.com/YUcAbxah87</a>

    Erling Haaland's Relentless UCL Scoring Rate Leaves Fans in Awe as Man City Advances
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    B/R Football @brfootball

    Unbelievable. 🖐️ <a href="https://t.co/gC6sC8CIGQ">pic.twitter.com/gC6sC8CIGQ</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    2̶9̶ ̶3̶0̶ ̶3̶1̶ ̶3̶2̶ 33 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> goals and counting for Erling Haaland... 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/Q9HyXU6HaD">pic.twitter.com/Q9HyXU6HaD</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    HAALAND'S STAT LINE IS RIDICULOUS! 😱😱😱 <a href="https://t.co/XEWo5ywj29">pic.twitter.com/XEWo5ywj29</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Erling Haaland is the 3rd player in UEFA Champions League history to score 5 goals in a game after Lionel Messi in the 2011-12 Round of 16 and Luiz Adriano in the 2014-15 Group Stage.<br><br>Pep Guardiola was also Messi's head coach in his 5-goal game. <a href="https://t.co/qoL79bn1Fi">pic.twitter.com/qoL79bn1Fi</a>

    Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

    Five goals in a single Champions League games. Unbelievable player. 👽🧘🏼‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <a href="https://t.co/aC8FzDZz87">pic.twitter.com/aC8FzDZz87</a>

    NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer

    HAT-TRICK HAALAND DOES IT AGAIN!<br><br>3-0 MANCHESTER CITY.<br><br>⁰⁰(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSportsGolazo</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Stia3oKc6z">pic.twitter.com/Stia3oKc6z</a>

    Simon Harrison @simonhfootball

    Defences trying to deal with Erling Haaland in the Champions League: <a href="https://t.co/lJDIKXIYpH">pic.twitter.com/lJDIKXIYpH</a>

    Duncan Alexander @oilysailor

    Erling Haaland has now scored 1.9% of all Man City goals in PL &amp; CL history

    B/R Football @brfootball

    The only players to score five goals in a Champions League knockout game 🤝 <a href="https://t.co/plZxdg2dld">pic.twitter.com/plZxdg2dld</a>

    Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

    Pep is Lionel Messi's biggest fan. The Haaland substitution confirms it.

    Conn @ConnCFC

    Haaland has 28 goals in 26 PL games and 10 goals in 6 CL games this season. This man isn't human omd

    17 @DxBruyneSZN

    "But Haaland makes Manchester City worse and only scores tap ins" lets see your striker score 5 goals in a UCL game then <a href="https://t.co/OTjcsgzzWD">pic.twitter.com/OTjcsgzzWD</a>

    ESPN UK @ESPNUK

    Remember when people said Man City were a better team without Haaland 🖐 <a href="https://t.co/3VSMg9SpUF">pic.twitter.com/3VSMg9SpUF</a>

    Man City has a gem on its squad with Haaland, as the Norwegian is has continued to assert himself in the conversation for best player in the world.

    Tuesday's outing was yet another showcase to add to the highlight reel for Haaland, and it's clear that the youngster is just getting started.