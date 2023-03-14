Eagles Rumors: Boston Scott Agrees to 1-Year, $2M Contract After Rashaad Penny Deal

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly keeping a key part of the backfield that helped them reach the Super Bowl last season.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFC East team agreed to a one-year deal worth approximately $2 million with running back Boston Scott. The agreement comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Philadelphia agreed to a contract with running back Rashaad Penny.

Running back was something of a question mark for the Eagles entering the offseason with Scott and Miles Sanders headed for free agency.

It doesn't seem like Sanders is returning:

Penny helps make up for the eventual loss of Sanders, but health is always a question mark with the San Diego State product. He suffered a broken leg that required surgery last season, and Tim McManus of ESPN noted he has missed 43 of a possible 87 career games since entering the league.

If Penny is healthy, he will likely be the primary back in a rotation with Scott and Kenneth Gainwell.

Still, that track record of injuries for the presumed starter means Scott could see more playing time than he is accustomed to in 2023. He finished the 2022 campaign with 54 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns while adding five catches for 15 yards as a receiver.

The 27-year-old is perhaps best known for his individual success against the NFC East rival New York Giants. He scored touchdowns in all three of Philadelphia's wins over New York last season, including in the NFC Divisional Round.

He will look to continue that success with the Eagles in 2023.