    Report: Scoot Henderson, Projected No. 2 Pick, Shut Down for Rest of G League Season

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 14, 2023

    NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, who is widely projected to be the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, has been shut down for the remainder of the season, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony:

    Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress

    There are five games remaining in Ignite's season. Henderson did not play in their last game against the Texas Legends.

    Henderson has missed time after landing in concussion protocol following a nasal fracture and an ankle injury.

    The 19-year-old averaged 16.5 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 19 games for the Ignite.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

