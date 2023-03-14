Report: Scoot Henderson, Projected No. 2 Pick, Shut Down for Rest of G League Season

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, who is widely projected to be the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, has been shut down for the remainder of the season, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony:

Henderson has missed time after landing in concussion protocol following a nasal fracture and an ankle injury.

The 19-year-old averaged 16.5 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 19 games for the Ignite.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.