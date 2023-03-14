X

    Darren Waller Trade from Raiders to Daniel Jones, Giants Draws Rave Reviews from Fans

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The New York Giants added a huge piece to their offense by trading for tight end Darren Waller on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    New York sent a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the one-time Pro Bowler, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    The deal helps give the Giants a legitimate downfield weapon, especially helping out young quarterback Daniel Jones after his own four-year, $160 million contract. Though some fans were lukewarm about the Jones deal, nearly everyone was impressed by the Giants' latest addition:

    🌳𝗕𝗪𝗕🌳 @BettingWithBush

    DARREN WALLER !!!!!!!! <br><br>WELCOME TO THE GIANTS🤗<br><br>HIS STORY IS SO AWESOME. <br><br>Great player, even better human. <br><br>DAY MADE.

    CGEN @cgen100

    Darren Waller, if he can stay healthy, is a huge add to this giants offense.

    MLB,NBA, And NFL Rumors/News @mets_bio

    Darren Waller gives the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> a dynamic weapon on the receiving side of the ball they haven't had since OBJ. Great move by NY.

    just_some_giants_fan @nygiants_letsgo

    This Waller trade gets an A grade from me. Wow.

    Яitzy @Ritzyizzo

    Grabbing Waller was a HUGE W for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a>

    TheBootLeg @_BootLeg_

    giants just STOLE Darren Waller FROM THE raiders for a 3rd rounder WOW

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    WOW<br><br>Giants, home run. Waller nearly traded to Packers last year <a href="https://t.co/22fq1bf2ZI">https://t.co/22fq1bf2ZI</a>

    Joe Pantorno @JoePantorno

    Absolutely MASSIVE deal for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> to get Darren Waller — and a huge target/security blanket to work with Daniel Jones for years to come.

    Craig Hoffman @CraigHoffman

    Biiiiiiig swing by the Giants. Waller was over 1100 yards in 2019 and 2020. Battled injuries since, but is an absolute monster when healthy. <a href="https://t.co/UwZq3DdTqo">https://t.co/UwZq3DdTqo</a>

    Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook

    Darren Waller is a HUGE win for Daniel Jones.<br><br>The Giants have struggled to find a high-end target for Jones, and now they have one in Darren Waller.<br><br>If they draft a WR on the first two days of the Draft, they have a legit supporting cast for their QB.

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger is a pretty darn good TE room for the Giants.

    Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeeg_

    Gotta hand it to the Giants. If Waller stays healthy, that's a steal.

    Kevin Bunk @KevinBunk1

    Great move by Joe Schoen. Low risk because of Waller's bad year last year. Upside when healthy is huge. Big weapon for Jones and with 2 promising TEs, the pressure to acquire a WR1 is much less. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> <a href="https://t.co/zyzVZDYJuL">https://t.co/zyzVZDYJuL</a>

    Nick Collinson @NickACollinson

    Waller to the Giants is a great pick up <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    This is the kind of creative move that Joe Schoen needed to find in order to upgrade the weapons for Daniel Jones. The can be a great move IF they can keep Darren Waller on the field. Has played just 20 of 33 games past two seasons. He's 30 years old.

    Ray Carsillo @RayCarsillo

    I'm very excited by the Darren Waller trade by the Giants just now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYG</a>

    Robert Pisciotti @rjpisciotti59

    Giants get Waller for a 3rd round pick .. great move in my mind.. just another weapon for Jones.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>

    Waller had over 1,100 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and '20, although injuries have slowed him down over the past two years. At his best, he's still one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

    His presence should provide a significant boost to the Giants offense that had no one with over 800 receiving yards last year. With Darius Slayton and Richie James both free agents, the team doesn't have any returning players with over 400 receiving yards last year.

    This limited the production for Jones, who threw only 15 touchdowns in 2022 despite his improved efficiency and a career-best 92.5 rating.

    Fans see the latest trade as a big move to help Jones take the next step as a franchise quarterback.

    Darren Waller Trade from Raiders to Daniel Jones, Giants Draws Rave Reviews from Fans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon