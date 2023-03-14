Darren Waller Trade from Raiders to Daniel Jones, Giants Draws Rave Reviews from Fans

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The New York Giants added a huge piece to their offense by trading for tight end Darren Waller on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

New York sent a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the one-time Pro Bowler, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The deal helps give the Giants a legitimate downfield weapon, especially helping out young quarterback Daniel Jones after his own four-year, $160 million contract. Though some fans were lukewarm about the Jones deal, nearly everyone was impressed by the Giants' latest addition:

Waller had over 1,100 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and '20, although injuries have slowed him down over the past two years. At his best, he's still one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

His presence should provide a significant boost to the Giants offense that had no one with over 800 receiving yards last year. With Darius Slayton and Richie James both free agents, the team doesn't have any returning players with over 400 receiving yards last year.

This limited the production for Jones, who threw only 15 touchdowns in 2022 despite his improved efficiency and a career-best 92.5 rating.

Fans see the latest trade as a big move to help Jones take the next step as a franchise quarterback.