Raiders Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Viewed as Better Culture Fit Than Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly view quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who they agreed to sign Monday, as a better "culture fit" than Derek Carr, who they parted ways with in February after nine seasons.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated posted that report.

"OK, so on the field, why Garoppolo over Carr?" Breer wrote.

"The Raiders, for better or worse, didn't see Carr as a culture fit after having him in the building for a year, and they couldn't get that wrong again at that position. They aren't guessing on whether Garoppolo will be better in that regard. They know."

Garoppolo agreed to a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders in free agency after five-plus seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Carr will be a New Orleans Saint after he agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract.

The Raiders are under relatively new leadership with general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels running the show after coming over from the New England Patriots in 2022.

Things fell apart at the end of their only season with Carr, who was benched with two weeks to go.



Las Vegas is in position to select or trade up for a quarterback with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 draft, but it's clear that the Raiders are going forward with Garoppolo, who Ziegler and McDaniels are both familiar with from their collective time on the Patriots from 2014 to 2017.