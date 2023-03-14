Shams: Ja Morant Could Miss out On $30M-Plus in Grizzlies All-NBA Contract Bonuses

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant's time away from the Memphis Grizzlies after he appeared to be brandishing a gun at a nightclub in a social media post could have major financial implications.

Per multiple reports, the star point guard could lose around $30 million in future earnings if he fails to be either the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year or an All-NBA selection this season.

Morant's current extension, which kicks in next season, is for five years and $194.3 million, or 25 percent of the Grizzlies' salary cap. But if he reaches one of the above benchmarks, he qualifies for a Designated Rookie extension, or 30 percent of the cap, which would bring him to five years and $233.1 million

It's a substantial difference, both for Morant and the Grizzlies. And with no current timetable for his return and the possibility that he could miss the remainder of the regular season, All-NBA voters will have to determine if his unavailability down the stretch severely hurts his chances given the number of other talented and deserving guards.

If Morant hadn't missed any time, he would have been a virtual lock for one of the three All-NBA teams. In 53 games this season, the 23-year-old has averaged 27.1 points, 8.2 assists, six rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 46.3 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from three and 74.4 percent from the charity stripe.

But an extended absence seems likely. Morant has reportedly entered a counseling program in Florida, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon, and the Grizzlies have already said he would be out of action through Wednesday's game vs. the Miami Heat.

"Ja's fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes after the next two games," head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters on Monday. "... I've said that he's taking time and responsibility to get better for himself so that he can be better for our team. I'm not going to really comment further until there's more updates necessary."