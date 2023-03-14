Cowboys Rumors: Donovan Wilson Lands 3-Year, $24M Contract in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Donovan Wilson is staying with the Dallas Cowboys after agreeing to a three-year contract worth up to $24 million, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The first two years of Wilson's deal are fully guaranteed.

The 2019 sixth-round pick is coming off a career year in 2022. He finished with 101 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles in 17 games.

Following the first day of the free-agent negotiating period, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox ranked Wilson as the No. 26 overall player still on the board:

"Dallas Cowboys defender Donovan Wilson is listed as a safety, but he often played more like an extra linebacker in 2022. His ability to diagnose plays and flow to the action is impressive, though it's fair to wonder how he'd fare outside of Dan Quinn's defense.

"Wilson finished the 2022 season with a career-high 101 tackles, five sacks, 12 quarterback pressures and an interception. He allowed an opposing passer rating of only 69.0 in coverage."

Wilson was one of three key contributors for the Cowboys hitting the open market this offseason. Dalton Schultz is a free agent after playing this past season on the franchise tag, while 2018 Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch is out of contract after only signing for one year.

On Monday, Jane Slater of NFL Network painted a somewhat bleak picture:

Having secured Wilson's return, Dallas can turn its attention toward retaining at least one of Vander Esch or Schultz.

This also helps to maintain continuity for a unit that was 12th in yards allowed (330.2 per game) but second in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Malik Hooker is certainly thrilled the three-headed safety monster of he, Wilson and Jayron Kearse is sticking together:

Much like last offseason, the Cowboys were hamstrung by their limited salary-cap space. They were almost $16.1 million in the red from the jump, so executing a series of cost-saving maneuvers only provided so much relief.

Forget about making any splashy signings; simply maintaining the status quo and running it back is difficult enough for the front office.

That might have led fans to worry about Wilson's future with the team. While not an elite defender, he presumably had some options at his disposal.

In the end, the 28-year-old decided Dallas remained his best fit.