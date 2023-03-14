X

    NFL Trade Rumors: Shaq Mason Dealt to Texans from Bucs in Free Agency Ahead of Draft

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 16: Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trading offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    It's a late-round pick swap, a 6th rounder for a 7th rounder, in the trade of Shaq Mason. <a href="https://t.co/MHlxteQhE9">https://t.co/MHlxteQhE9</a>

    Trading Mason now allows the Buccaneers to free up $5.3 million in salary-cap space. They'll carry $4.3 million in dead money for 2023 because of the move.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.