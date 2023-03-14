NFL Trade Rumors: Shaq Mason Dealt to Texans from Bucs in Free Agency Ahead of Draft

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trading offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Trading Mason now allows the Buccaneers to free up $5.3 million in salary-cap space. They'll carry $4.3 million in dead money for 2023 because of the move.

