    Mike Trout, Team USA Amaze Fans with Mercy-Rule Win over Canada in WBC

    Doric SamMarch 14, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 13: Mike Trout #27 of Team USA crosses home plate and salutes after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning during Game 6 of Pool C between Team Canada and Team USA at Chase Field on Monday, March 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Team USA offense finally woke up in the team's third game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, clobbering Canada 12-1 on Monday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

    The fireworks started early, as Team USA posted nine runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Americans followed with three runs in the second inning. The game ended after the top of the seventh inning because of the mercy rule.

    Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout had the big hit of the day, launching a three-run home run to finish off the explosive opening frame. Trea Turner capped off the second inning with a solo blast.

    Nolan Arenado had a strong day with a double, two RBI and two runs. J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-2 with two RBI, while Tim Anderson went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.

    Fans on social media were pleased with the offensive outburst from Team USA on Monday:

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    What a way to bounce back! <br><br>USA beats Canada via mercy rule in 7 innings 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/RbGLOk3un2">pic.twitter.com/RbGLOk3un2</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    MIKE TROUT AND USA CAME TO PLAY 🇺🇸<br><br>It's 9-0 in the 1st inning 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/wFncSaynzg">pic.twitter.com/wFncSaynzg</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    9 runs are tied for the most in an inning of a WBC game, with:<br><br>Cuba, 7th, 3/12/09

    Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN

    From <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>: Team USA scored 9 runs in the 1st inning, tying the WBC record for runs in an inning. <br><br>Before this game, no team in WBC history had scored more than 6 runs in a 1st inning.

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    Team USA responds after upset loss to Mexico with 9-run 1st inning capped by Mike Trout's 3-run HR. Lead Team Canada 9-1.

    Kyle Glaser @KyleAGlaser

    An RBI triple by Tim Anderson, a sacrifice fly by J.T. Realmuto and a solo home run by Trea Turner have made it 12-1 USA in the second inning.<br><br>Team USA's offense is finally doing what it was supposed to do against less accomplished pitchers.

    Vinnie Parise @VinnieParise

    TEAM USA 🇺🇸 WINS!<br><br>• Just an unbelievable start for Lance Lynn<br>• Tim Anderson is so good at hitting baseballs<br>• I love seeing Mike Trout playing on a big stage, wish it happened more<br>• loving the St Louis Cardinals duo <br>• amazing bounce back to get back on top of group C

    Tyler Ferrin @TyGuy711

    THIS is the USA offense we've been waiting to see! <br><br>Need this each matchup!

    Thomas Carrieri @Thomas_Carrieri

    Team USA's offense after getting embarrassed by Mexico. <a href="https://t.co/ySH7VH7sqN">pic.twitter.com/ySH7VH7sqN</a>

    Team USA, which improved to 2-1 in the WBC, will get a day of rest before returning to action on Wednesday against Colombia (1-1). A win would allow Team USA to advance through pool play.