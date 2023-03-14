Mike Trout, Team USA Amaze Fans with Mercy-Rule Win over Canada in WBC

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Team USA offense finally woke up in the team's third game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, clobbering Canada 12-1 on Monday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The fireworks started early, as Team USA posted nine runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Americans followed with three runs in the second inning. The game ended after the top of the seventh inning because of the mercy rule.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout had the big hit of the day, launching a three-run home run to finish off the explosive opening frame. Trea Turner capped off the second inning with a solo blast.

Nolan Arenado had a strong day with a double, two RBI and two runs. J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-2 with two RBI, while Tim Anderson went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.

Fans on social media were pleased with the offensive outburst from Team USA on Monday:

Team USA, which improved to 2-1 in the WBC, will get a day of rest before returning to action on Wednesday against Colombia (1-1). A win would allow Team USA to advance through pool play.