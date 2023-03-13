Former MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone Dies at Age 82; Played for Yankees, Cubs, More

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Three-time MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone died at the age of 82 on Monday.

The New York Yankees, for whom Pepitone played eight seasons, released a statement saying the organization was "deeply saddened" by his death. They added his "playful and charismatic personality and on-field contributions made him a favorite of generations of Yankees fans even beyond his years with the team in the 1960s."

The Brooklyn native made his debut for the Bronx Bombers in 1962 when he was just 21. He replaced Moose Skowron at first base ahead of the 1963 season and proceeded to finish second on the team in home runs (27) and first in RBI (89). The first of his three straight All-Star appearances came that year.

In addition to his contributions at the plate, Pepitone flashed the leather at first. He was the American League Gold Glove winner at the position in 1965, 1966 and 1969.

Popular culture helped extend Pepitone's Yankees legacy as he was referenced multiple times on Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Cosmo Kramer famously credited him with helping construct Central Park.

His tenure in the Big Apple came to an end in December 1969, when New York traded him to the Houston Astros. He also had spells with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves before his MLB career ended after the 1973 season.

In 1,397 games, Pepitone hit 219 homers and boasted a .258/.301/.432 slash line.