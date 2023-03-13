X

    Cowboys Rumors: Michael Gallup Restructures Contract, Saves $7M in Cap Space

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 13, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 29: Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys gets set against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly restructured the contract of veteran wideout Michael Gallup, according to ESPN's Todd Archer, freeing around $7 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

    Per that report: "With an $11 million base salary, this was always the design of the five-year contract he signed last year. Team believes Gallup will be much-improved [in his second] year removed from ACL surgery."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

