Cowboys Rumors: Michael Gallup Restructures Contract, Saves $7M in Cap Space

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly restructured the contract of veteran wideout Michael Gallup, according to ESPN's Todd Archer, freeing around $7 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

Per that report: "With an $11 million base salary, this was always the design of the five-year contract he signed last year. Team believes Gallup will be much-improved [in his second] year removed from ACL surgery."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.